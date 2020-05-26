Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (drupal7 and unbound), Fedora (libEMF and transmission), Mageia (dojo, log4net, nginx, nodejs-set-value, sleuthkit, and transmission), Red Hat (rh-maven35-jackson-databind), SUSE (dpdk and mariadb-connector-c), and Ubuntu (thunderbird).
Security flaw in ARMv7 allows hackers to gain control over smart cars
Security vulnerabilities are quite commonly found in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles that feature a number of smart technologies and applications to improve vehicle safety and driving experience. Last week, security researcher Till Kottmann discovered a misconfiguration in the Git web portal of Daimler AG, the automotive company behind the Mercedes-Benz car brand, that allowed him to create an account on Daimler's code-hosting portal and download more than 580 Git repositories containing the source code of onboard logic units (OLUs) installed in Mercedes vans.
According to Kottmann, there wasn’t any account confirmation process in the company's official GitLab server, which allowed him to register an account using a non-existent Daimler corporate email. He was able to download 580 Git repositories from the company's server and made it publicly available by uploading the files in several locations such as file-hosting service MEGA, the Internet Archive, and on his own GitLab server.
Last year, researchers at Pan Test Partners uncovered critical security holes in popular car alarms that could have been exploited by cyber criminals to unlock car doors, activate car alarms, and turn on car engines, all of which could allow criminals to steal cars with great ease.
The firm found how certain third-party car alarms, whose sellers claim to offer enhanced security to owners of keyless entry cars, featured gaping security holes that allowed criminals to geo-locate cars in real time, find out the car type and details of their owners, disable car alarms, unlock cars, disable immobilisers, and even kill car engines when they were running.
Meet unc0ver, the new jailbreak that pops shell—and much more—on any iPhone
Unc0ver, by contrast, works on any device running any version of iOS released since September 2017 or later. The flaw the new jailbreak exploits is located in the OS kernel. That means that unc0ver is less capable then Checkm8 is of disabling or bypassing certain iOS restrictions and security mechanisms. For example: the unc0ver provides no access to JTAG, an interface for debugging and emulating processors.
Josh Bressers: Broken vulnerability severities
This blog post originally started out as a way to point out why the NVD CVSS scores are usually wrong. One of the amazing things about having easy access to data is you can ask a lot of questions, questions you didn’t even know you had, and find answers right away. If you haven’t read it yet, I wrote a very long series on security scanners. One of my struggles I have is there are often many “critical” findings in those scan reports that aren’t actually critical. I wanted to write something that explained why that was, but because my data took me somewhere else, this is the post you get. I knew CVSSv3 wasn’t perfect (even the CVSS folks know this), but I found some really interesting patterns in the data. The TL;DR of this post is: It may be time to start talking about CVSSv4.
It’s easy to write a post that made a lot of assumptions and generally makes facts up that suit whatever argument I was trying to make (which was the first draft of this). I decided to crunch some data to make sure my hypothesis were correct and because graphs are fun. It turns out I learned a lot of new things, which of course also means it took me way longer to do this work. The scripts I used to build all these graphs can be found here if you want to play along at home. You can save yourself a lot of suffering by using my work instead of trying to start from scratch.
Python Programming
Fedora 32 Elections
mesa 20.1.0
Hi all, I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.0, the first release for the 20.1 branch. Being the first release of this new branch, there can be issues that will be discovered now that the new code will be widely used, so you may want to stay on the 20.0.x releases until the 20.1.1 release, scheduled for 14 days from now on 2020-06-10. One already known issue that I want to point out is that Unreal Engine 4 has a bug in its usage of glDrawRangeElements() causing it to be called with a number of vertices in place of the `end` parameter, that was recently revealed. This is an annoying bug that we haven't worked around yet. For more details: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/2917 Eric --- Andrii Simiklit (1): i965/vec4: Ignore swizzle of VGRF for use by var_range_end() Bas Nieuwenhuizen (4): radv/winsys: Remove extra sizeof multiply. radv: Handle failing to create .cache dir. radv: Do not close fd -1 when NULL-winsys creation fails. radv: Implement vkGetSwapchainGrallocUsage2ANDROID. D Scott Phillips (1): anv/gen11+: Disable object level preemption Danylo Piliaiev (3): meson: Disable GCC's dead store elimination for memory zeroing custom new mesa: Fix double-lock of Shared->FrameBuffers and usage of wrong mutex intel/fs: Work around dual-source blending hangs in combination with SIMD16 Dave Airlie (1): llvmpipe: compute shaders work better with all the threads. Eric Engestrom (4): .pick_status.json: Update to a91306677c613ba7511b764b3decc9db42b24de1 tree-wide: fix deprecated GitLab URLs docs: Add release notes for 20.1.0 VERSION: bump to 20.1.0 release Erik Faye-Lund (1): zink: use general-layout when blitting to/from same resource Gert Wollny (1): r600: Fix duplicated subexpression in r600_asm.c Hanno Böck (1): Properly check mmap return value Icecream95 (1): panfrost: Fix background showing when using discard Jason Ekstrand (3): nir/lower_double_ops: Rework the if (progress) tree nir/opt_deref: Report progress if we remove a deref nir/copy_prop_vars: Record progress in more places Kristian Høgsberg (1): freedreno: Use the right amount of &'s Nataraj Deshpande (1): dri_util: Update internal_format to GL_RGB8 for MESA_FORMAT_R8G8B8X8_UNORM Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): amd/addrlib: fix forgotten char -> enum conversions Rhys Perry (1): nir: fix lowering to scratch with boolean access Rob Clark (1): freedreno: clear last_fence after resource tracking Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: handle different Vulkan API versions correctly radv: update the list of allowed Android extensions Timothy Arceri (2): glsl: stop cascading errors if process_parameters() fails glsl: fix slow linking of uniforms in the nir linker Vinson Lee (3): r600/sfn: Initialize VertexStageExportForGS m_num_clip_dist member variable. r600/sfn: Use correct setter method. freedreno: Add missing va_end. git tag: mesa-20.1.0Also: Mesa 20.1 Released With Numerous Linux Graphics Driver Improvements
Android Mirroring App ‘Scrcpy’ Just Added a Bunch of New Features
If you read this blog regularly enough you’ll be familiar with scrcpy, an ace root-free way to mirror your Android smartphone on your Ubuntu desktop and interact with it. Scrcpy is free, it’s open source, it’s awesome. Oh yeah, and it’s updated regularly! Which is what this post is about: telling you what’s new and notable in the latest release, scrcpy 1.14 — so let’s get to it!
