In the Django framework, a project refers to the collection of configuration files and code for a particular website. Django groups business logic into what it calls apps, which are the modules of the Django framework. There’s plenty of documentation on how to structure your projects and the apps within them, but when it comes time to package an installable Django app, information is harder to find. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to take an app out of a Django project and package it so that it’s installable. Once you’ve packaged your app, you can share it on PyPI so that others can fetch it through pip install.

With the release of Python 3.9.0b1, the first of four planned betas for the development cycle, Python 3.9 is now feature-complete. There is still plenty to do in terms of testing and stabilization before the October final release. The release announcement lists a half-dozen Python Enhancement Proposals (PEPs) that were accepted for 3.9. We have looked at some of those PEPs along the way; there are some updates on those. It seems like a good time to fill in some of the gaps on what will be coming in Python 3.9

mesa 20.1.0 Hi all, I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.0, the first release for the 20.1 branch. Being the first release of this new branch, there can be issues that will be discovered now that the new code will be widely used, so you may want to stay on the 20.0.x releases until the 20.1.1 release, scheduled for 14 days from now on 2020-06-10. One already known issue that I want to point out is that Unreal Engine 4 has a bug in its usage of glDrawRangeElements() causing it to be called with a number of vertices in place of the `end` parameter, that was recently revealed. This is an annoying bug that we haven't worked around yet. For more details: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/2917 Eric --- Andrii Simiklit (1): i965/vec4: Ignore swizzle of VGRF for use by var_range_end() Bas Nieuwenhuizen (4): radv/winsys: Remove extra sizeof multiply. radv: Handle failing to create .cache dir. radv: Do not close fd -1 when NULL-winsys creation fails. radv: Implement vkGetSwapchainGrallocUsage2ANDROID. D Scott Phillips (1): anv/gen11+: Disable object level preemption Danylo Piliaiev (3): meson: Disable GCC's dead store elimination for memory zeroing custom new mesa: Fix double-lock of Shared->FrameBuffers and usage of wrong mutex intel/fs: Work around dual-source blending hangs in combination with SIMD16 Dave Airlie (1): llvmpipe: compute shaders work better with all the threads. Eric Engestrom (4): .pick_status.json: Update to a91306677c613ba7511b764b3decc9db42b24de1 tree-wide: fix deprecated GitLab URLs docs: Add release notes for 20.1.0 VERSION: bump to 20.1.0 release Erik Faye-Lund (1): zink: use general-layout when blitting to/from same resource Gert Wollny (1): r600: Fix duplicated subexpression in r600_asm.c Hanno Böck (1): Properly check mmap return value Icecream95 (1): panfrost: Fix background showing when using discard Jason Ekstrand (3): nir/lower_double_ops: Rework the if (progress) tree nir/opt_deref: Report progress if we remove a deref nir/copy_prop_vars: Record progress in more places Kristian Høgsberg (1): freedreno: Use the right amount of &'s Nataraj Deshpande (1): dri_util: Update internal_format to GL_RGB8 for MESA_FORMAT_R8G8B8X8_UNORM Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): amd/addrlib: fix forgotten char -> enum conversions Rhys Perry (1): nir: fix lowering to scratch with boolean access Rob Clark (1): freedreno: clear last_fence after resource tracking Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: handle different Vulkan API versions correctly radv: update the list of allowed Android extensions Timothy Arceri (2): glsl: stop cascading errors if process_parameters() fails glsl: fix slow linking of uniforms in the nir linker Vinson Lee (3): r600/sfn: Initialize VertexStageExportForGS m_num_clip_dist member variable. r600/sfn: Use correct setter method. freedreno: Add missing va_end. git tag: mesa-20.1.0 Also: Mesa 20.1 Released With Numerous Linux Graphics Driver Improvements