Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: AMD, Google and OSPM

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 02:36:28 AM Filed under
Linux
  • AMD Lines Up Another Batch Of Radeon Graphics Fixes For Linux 5.8

    Linux 5.8 features for the Radeon "AMDGPU" kernel driver include the likes of Navi soft recovery and better handling of critical thermal faults on Radeon GPUs as well as enabling TMZ support. With feature work being capped off already on the DRM graphics front for Linux 5.8, AMD developers have been tidying up the code and readying more fixes for all of the new code set to premiere with this imminent merge window.

  • Google Engineers Are Becoming Concerned Over Some Arm Platforms Lacking Spectre V2 Mitigations

    As a result of at least "a few AArch64 platforms" lacking firmware support for mitigating Spectre Variant Two, Google engineers are evaluating the possibility of Retpolines for the 64-bit Arm architecture.

    Google's Anthony Steinhauser raised concerns that with these 64-bit Arm systems lacking their firmware support for mitigating Spectre V2, they could be compromised. Steinhauser noted, "In particular, on those systems, we believe the speculated targets of indirect branches in kernel code could potentially be controlled by userspace code."

  • Bao: a lightweight static partitioning hypervisor

    Developers of safety-critical systems tend to avoid Linux kernels for a number of fairly obvious reasons; Linux simply was not developed with that sort of use case in mind. There are increasingly compelling reasons to use Linux in such systems, though, leading to a search for the best way to do so safely. At the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), José Martins described Bao, a minimal hypervisor aimed at safety-critical deployments.

  • Evaluating vendor changes to the scheduler

    The kernel's CPU scheduler does its best to make the right decisions for just about any workload; over the years, it has been extended to better handle mobile-device scheduling as well. But handset vendors still end up applying their own patches to the scheduler for the kernels they ship. Shipping out-of-tree code in this way leads to a certain amount of criticism from the kernel community but, as Vincent Donnefort pointed out in his session at the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), those patches are applied for a reason. He looked at a set of vendor scheduler patches to see why they are being used.

  • Scheduler benchmarking with MMTests

    The MMTests benchmarking system is normally associated with its initial use case: testing memory-management changes. Increasingly, though, MMTests is not limited to memory management testing; at the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), Dario Faggioli talked about how he is using it to evaluate changes to the CPU scheduler, along with a discussion of the changes he had to make to get useful results for systems hosting virtualized guests.

  • The many faces of "latency nice"

    A task's "nice" value describes its priority within the completely fair scheduler; its semantics have roots in ancient Unix tradition. Last August, a "latency nice" parameter was proposed to provide similar control over a task's response-time requirements. At the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), Parth Shah, Chris Hyser, and Dietmar Eggemann ran a discussion about the latency nice proposal; it seems that everybody agrees that it would be a useful feature to have, but there is a wide variety of opinions about what it should actually do.

  • Utilization inversion and proxy execution

    Over the years, the kernel's CPU scheduler has become increasingly aware of how much load every task is putting on the system; this information is used to make smarter task placement decisions. Sometimes, though, this logic can go wrong, leading to a situation that Valentin Schneider describes as "utilization inversion". At the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), he described the problem and some approaches that are being considered to address it.

  • Testing scheduler thermal properties for avionics

    Linux is not heavily used in safety-critical systems — yet. There is an increasing level of interest in such deployments, though, and that is driving a number of initiatives to determine how Linux can be made suitable for safety-critical environments. At the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), Michal Sojka shone a light on one corner of this work: testing the thermal characteristics of Linux systems with an eye toward deployment in avionics systems.

  • The weighted TEO cpuidle governor

    Life gets complicated for the kernel when there is nothing for the system to do. The obvious response is to put the CPU into an idle state to save power, but which one? CPUs offer a wide range of sleep states with different power-usage and latency characteristics. Picking too shallow a state will waste energy, while going too deep hurts latency and can impact the performance of the system as a whole. The timer-events-oriented (TEO) cpuidle governor is a relatively new attempt to improve the kernel's choice of sleep states; at the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit, Pratik Sampat presented a variant of the TEO governor that tries to improve its choices further.

»

More in Tux Machines

Python Programming

  • The PEPs of Python 3.9

    With the release of Python 3.9.0b1, the first of four planned betas for the development cycle, Python 3.9 is now feature-complete. There is still plenty to do in terms of testing and stabilization before the October final release. The release announcement lists a half-dozen Python Enhancement Proposals (PEPs) that were accepted for 3.9. We have looked at some of those PEPs along the way; there are some updates on those. It seems like a good time to fill in some of the gaps on what will be coming in Python 3.9

  • How to Write an Installable Django App

    In the Django framework, a project refers to the collection of configuration files and code for a particular website. Django groups business logic into what it calls apps, which are the modules of the Django framework. There’s plenty of documentation on how to structure your projects and the apps within them, but when it comes time to package an installable Django app, information is harder to find. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to take an app out of a Django project and package it so that it’s installable. Once you’ve packaged your app, you can share it on PyPI so that others can fetch it through pip install.

  • Pros and Cons of Python: A Definitive Python Web Development Guide

    Python is a powerful programming language for mobile and web development projects. It is also the most popular programming language for AI in 2020. RedI Python development’s use cases in scientific computing, statistics, and education make it one of the highly preferred programming languages for Python programmers. The open-source programming language launched in 1992 is now on the verge of becoming the most popular and used programming language. Due to the rise in demand for AI and ML applications, Python web programming is now the first thing that comes to mind for coding such applications. But is Python for web development even worth it? It definitely is. Some of the top companies use Python web programming in their technology stack.

Fedora 32 Elections

mesa 20.1.0

Hi all,

I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.0, the first release for the 20.1 branch.

Being the first release of this new branch, there can be issues that
will be discovered now that the new code will be widely used, so you may
want to stay on the 20.0.x releases until the 20.1.1 release, scheduled
for 14 days from now on 2020-06-10.

One already known issue that I want to point out is that Unreal Engine 4
has a bug in its usage of glDrawRangeElements() causing it to be
called with a number of vertices in place of the `end` parameter,
that was recently revealed. This is an annoying bug that we haven't
worked around yet. For more details:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/2917

Eric

---

Andrii Simiklit (1):
      i965/vec4: Ignore swizzle of VGRF for use by var_range_end()

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (4):
      radv/winsys:  Remove extra sizeof multiply.
      radv: Handle failing to create .cache dir.
      radv: Do not close fd -1 when NULL-winsys creation fails.
      radv: Implement vkGetSwapchainGrallocUsage2ANDROID.

D Scott Phillips (1):
      anv/gen11+: Disable object level preemption

Danylo Piliaiev (3):
      meson: Disable GCC's dead store elimination for memory zeroing custom new
      mesa: Fix double-lock of Shared->FrameBuffers and usage of wrong mutex
      intel/fs: Work around dual-source blending hangs in combination with SIMD16

Dave Airlie (1):
      llvmpipe: compute shaders work better with all the threads.

Eric Engestrom (4):
      .pick_status.json: Update to a91306677c613ba7511b764b3decc9db42b24de1
      tree-wide: fix deprecated GitLab URLs
      docs: Add release notes for 20.1.0
      VERSION: bump to 20.1.0 release

Erik Faye-Lund (1):
      zink: use general-layout when blitting to/from same resource

Gert Wollny (1):
      r600: Fix duplicated subexpression in r600_asm.c

Hanno Böck (1):
      Properly check mmap return value

Icecream95 (1):
      panfrost: Fix background showing when using discard

Jason Ekstrand (3):
      nir/lower_double_ops: Rework the if (progress) tree
      nir/opt_deref: Report progress if we remove a deref
      nir/copy_prop_vars: Record progress in more places

Kristian Høgsberg (1):
      freedreno: Use the right amount of &'s

Nataraj Deshpande (1):
      dri_util: Update internal_format to GL_RGB8 for MESA_FORMAT_R8G8B8X8_UNORM

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
      amd/addrlib: fix forgotten char -> enum conversions

Rhys Perry (1):
      nir: fix lowering to scratch with boolean access

Rob Clark (1):
      freedreno: clear last_fence after resource tracking

Samuel Pitoiset (2):
      radv: handle different Vulkan API versions correctly
      radv: update the list of allowed Android extensions

Timothy Arceri (2):
      glsl: stop cascading errors if process_parameters() fails
      glsl: fix slow linking of uniforms in the nir linker

Vinson Lee (3):
      r600/sfn: Initialize VertexStageExportForGS m_num_clip_dist member variable.
      r600/sfn: Use correct setter method.
      freedreno: Add missing va_end.

git tag: mesa-20.1.0
Read more Also: Mesa 20.1 Released With Numerous Linux Graphics Driver Improvements

Android Mirroring App ‘Scrcpy’ Just Added a Bunch of New Features

If you read this blog regularly enough you’ll be familiar with scrcpy, an ace root-free way to mirror your Android smartphone on your Ubuntu desktop and interact with it. Scrcpy is free, it’s open source, it’s awesome. Oh yeah, and it’s updated regularly! Which is what this post is about: telling you what’s new and notable in the latest release, scrcpy 1.14 — so let’s get to it! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6