Presenter mode in LibreOffice Impress without an external display
I typically use LibreOffice Impress for my talks, much to some folks' surprise. Yes, you can make slides look okay with free software! But there's one annoying caveat that has bothered me for ages.
Impress makes it nearly impossible to enter presenter mode with a single display, while also displaying slides. I have never understood this limitation, but it's existed for a minimum of seven years.
I've tried all sorts of workarounds over the years, including a macro that forces LibreOffice into presenter mode, which I never was able to figure out how to reverse once I ran it...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 975 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
28 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago