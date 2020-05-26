Language Selection

Raspberry Pi 4 Gets 8GB RAM, Raspbian 64-bit (Beta)

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 10:59:01 AM Filed under
Linux

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B was launched in June 2019 with Broadcom BCM2711 Arm Cortex-A72 processor coupled with either 1, 2, or 4GB LPDDR4 RAM.

But there were expectations that a Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM or an 8GB eMMC flash may be eventually launched, as some of the user guides read “Product name: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB + 8 GB variants”. We now know the answer as the Raspberry Pi Foundation has just introduced Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM.

8GB Raspberry Pi 4 released for $75 – Specifications

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 11:03:49 AM.
  • 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 released for $75 – Specifications

    Back in June 2019, the Raspberry PI 4 model was released, and it was an incredible update over the older model with up to 4GB ram. Today we see the long-rumored 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 released and priced at the just US $75. Here are the complete specs for an updated 64-bit credit card size Raspberry PI 4 8GB model with Linux desktop computer level of performance.

New Raspberry Pi 4: 8GB RAM model out now for $75

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 11:07:50 AM.
  • New Raspberry Pi 4: 8GB RAM model out now for $75 – plus you get a new 64-bit OS

    The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released an 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 that's available for $75 along with a beta of an official 64-bit operating system it's calling 'Raspberry Pi OS' instead of Raspbian.

    Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading and co-founder of The Raspberry Pi Foundation, says when the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B launched a year ago, the foundation had an 8GB variant in mind.

More of Raspberry Pi 4

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 11:53:42 AM.
  • Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB) Tested: Double the RAM, New 64-Bit OS

    From its launch in 2012 up until 2019, the Raspberry Pi wasn’t regarded as a serious PC replacement. Sure, you could play a few games, run office apps and surf the web with even the $5 Raspberry Pi Zero, but most people don’t want to do that with just 512MB or 1GB of RAM. When the Raspberry Pi 4 came out in June 2019, it changed the game by offering up to 4GB of RAM, more than enough for real multitasking and productivity.

    Now, Raspberry Pi Foundation has upped the ante by releasing a Raspberry Pi 4 B with a generous 8GB of RAM. Launching today for $75, the Raspberry Pi 4 B (8GB) is identical to other Raspberry Pi 4 B models in every way, except for its RAM capacity. So what do you do with all that memory, and is spending $20 more than the price of the $55, 4GB model worth it?

  • 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD

    The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM.

    The Raspberry Pi 4 2GB variant has dropped from $45 to $35 and now for complementing the existing 1GB / 2GB / 4GB models is an 8GB model. The rest of the RPi4 specs remain the same.

    The Raspberry Pi 4 8GB version is launching at $75 USD with immediate availability. The BCM2711 SoC employed by the Raspberry Pi 4 can address up o 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, but the delay in seeing an 8GB Raspberry Pi was until an 8GB LPDDR4 package could be sourced. The 8GB memory chip is being supplied by Micron.

You Can Now Buy a Raspberry Pi 4 Computer with 8GB RAM

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 11:58:23 AM.
  • You Can Now Buy a Raspberry Pi 4 Computer with 8GB RAM

    If you ever wanted to have more RAM on your tiny Raspberry Pi computer, now you can. The Raspberry Pi Foundation and Micron have partner up once again to bring you a Raspberry Pi 4 variant with no less than 8GB RAM.

    It appears that the lack of an 8GB RAM Raspberry Pi 4 offering was in fact the missing 8GB LPDDR4 package, as the BCM2711 chip that ships with the latest version of the popular single-board computer can handle up to 16GB LPDDR4 SDRAM.

Raspberry Pi 4 Gets 8GB RAM, Raspbian 64-bit (Beta)

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B was launched in June 2019 with Broadcom BCM2711 Arm Cortex-A72 processor coupled with either 1, 2, or 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. But there were expectations that a Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM or an 8GB eMMC flash may be eventually launched, as some of the user guides read “Product name: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB + 8 GB variants”. We now know the answer as the Raspberry Pi Foundation has just introduced Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM. Read more

