What Is Flatpak And How To Install Flatpak Apps On Ubuntu And Other Linux
Package management is one of the important features of any Linux distro that eases the method of Linux apps installation and maintenance. Different Linux distros follow different methods to package and distribute software.
But the same feature sometimes becomes a stumbling block for some people switching to different Linux distributions. They find it hard to understand the new package manager and fail to install the applications. To resolve such issues with multiple package managers, Linux distro has evolved to produce universal package management systems such as Snap, Appimage, and Flatpak.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 863 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
28 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago