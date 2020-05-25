Games: Northgard, Steam Cloud Gaming, Raspberry Pi 4, Drox Operative 2, Dungeons of Clay, Onsen Master
-
Viking strategy game Northgard gets a map editor, Steam Workshop support
Northgard, the excellent real-time strategy game about warring viking tribes from Shiro Games just got another huge free update to expand what's possible with it.
With the all-new Map Editor you can create, alter, and transform custom battlefields. Various parts of maps can be changed like placing resources, strategic structures, terrain elevation and more. It's a full built-in tool that's going to be a map makers dream for Northgard. Shiro said you can externally modify other parts of the game too like unit data and scripting to make entirely new parts like victory conditions. This also comes with Steam Workshop support for easy sharing and downloading.
-
Steam Cloud Gaming confirmed with Steam Cloud Play
According to new Steam documents, Valve will be launching Steam Cloud Gaming soon with a Beta of Steam Cloud Play.
It will require developers to opt in, and they're required to support Cloud Saves (or another online save method), otherwise gamers will lose their data. Developers will continue to be paid the same way, since users still need to buy the games on Steam.
Before you get too excited though, the documents say the first service connecting with it will be NVIDIA GeForce NOW. For Linux gamers then, it means next to nothing since NVIDIA have been silent on any plans for Linux support with it. However, it's clearly early on and Valve are still building features and adding to their server capacity.
-
Build a Raspberry Pi 4 Retro-Gaming Console with RetroPie (Complete Guide)
I love Linux, and I love retro-gaming, and in this video I show you how to create your very own retro-gaming console with RetroPie on the powerful new Raspberry Pi 4.
-
Drox Operative 2 gets an action-packed trailer
Coming soon is Drox Operative 2 from Soldak Entertainment, a starship action RPG with warring alien races, fierce space battles, a dynamic, evolving galaxy.
It was supposed to be releasing yesterday, May 27 but with delays to the Steam review process everything has been a bit delayed. On top of that, Soldak had their build rejected initially according to a blog post due to some minor issues that needing sorting. Drox Operative 2 might release this week, next week or later. Sometime soon, whenever Valve get to approvals again.
-
Dungeons of Clay has a wild style and a lot of action
The latest game from ShotX Studio has been announced with Dungeons of Clay, an ever-changing action-platformer dungeon crawler and it looks great.
Explore the ever-changing dungeons in the surreal world made of clay. Unlock the hidden secrets, overcome the dangers, defeat dreadful creatures and reap the treasures to acquire almighty power.
[...]
It's coming to Linux, just like their previous titles...
-
Onsen Master is a hot spring customer management game
You've built cities, managed theme parks and run across kitchens to prepare dishes but have you managed a hot spring before? I sure haven't and Onsen Master looks and sounds amusing.
With gameplay that seems to resemble the idea of Overcooked that looks like it could be a lot of fun, as you rush around to prepare ingredients to heal up your visitors across the fantasy island of Izajima. You're tasked with reconnecting "the communities that surround each onsen, and discover the supernatural world that they've long since been disconnected from".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1130 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Happy birthday Audacity: 20 years
Here is a next update for my ‘Digital Audio Workstation’ (DAW) software collection. Today, 28th of May 2020, the Audacity multi-track audio recorder turns 20 years old! This is a nice moment to also release the Slackware packages (only targeting -current, sorry) for their latest and greatest, Audacity 2.4.1 which was released a week ago as a quick bug-fix to the long-awaited 2.4.0. Along with this new Audacity release, I also have new packages for wxGTK3 (3.0.5.1) which you’ll need for Audacity to show its graphical user interface...
What Makes a System76 Computer?
In homage to the revolutionary age of 1776, System76 revolutionizes open source technology and declares independence from our proprietary rulers. But what are the key ingredients that go into making a computer so revolutionary? The following delicious details outline the qualities we value in all of our computers. Note: Licking your screen is not an effective way to taste the deliciousness of this blog post. System76 users depend on heavy computational power to get their work done, and in some cases require a literal heavy computer. Our hardware is designed to support top-line processors and graphics cards, allowing you to consistently plow through your workload. We’re not going to call on a sedan to do a bulldozer’s job.
ZFS focus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: ZSys general principle on state management
After our previous general presentation of ZSys, it’s “”“time”“” to deep dive to one of its main predominant feature: state management! A little technical detour first. as this question will necessarily arise, especially from those familiar with ZFS concepts. We have purposively chosen the “state” terminology to prevent system administrators and in general, all those familiar with ZFS to confuse if with snapshot datasets. Basically a state is a set of datasets, all frozen in time (apart from the current state), which regrouped together forms a system “state” that you can chose to reboot on. Those group of datasets can be either made of snapshot datasets (read only) (which is what most of advanced ZFS users will expect), but it can also be filesystem datasets (read write), made of filesystem datasets clone of the current state datasets. You can boot to any of those.
Apache Subversion 1.14.0
Recent comments
7 min 36 sec ago
28 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago