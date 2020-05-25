Raspberry Pi: Learning AI, Ad-Blocker, Open-Source Display Driver and Raspbian Renamed as Raspberry Pi OS
Learning AI at school — a peek into the black box
Turn Your Raspberry Pi into an Ad-Blocker
While there are plenty of ad-blockers that can banish adverts from your laptop or computer, these rarely work on other devices, such as smartphones and tablets. This article will show you how to transform your Raspberry Pi into a network-wide ad blocker, using Pi-Hole. Once completed, you’ll be able to block ads across your laptop, computer, smartphone, tablet, and any other device that’s connected to your network.
BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Support Still Being Worked On For Open-Source Display Driver
With the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel merge window one of the features you still won't find in the mainline kernel is the VC4 DRM kernel driver supporting the Broadcom BCM2711 SoC and in turn the Raspberry Pi 4 open-source display support.
Going back to February have been the VC4 DRM patches for the BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4. Sent out today is the third iteration of those patches albeit too late for seeing it hit DRM-Next in time for Linux 5.8.
Raspbian Renamed as Raspberry Pi OS, New 64-Bit Beta Available Now
With the launch of the 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 computer, the Raspberry Pi Foundation also unveiled today the renaming of their Debian-based Raspbian Linux operating system as Raspberry Pi OS.
Developed in-house by the Raspberry Fi Foundation as the primary operating system for the popular Raspberry Pi single-board computers, Raspbian is based on the well-known Debian GNU/Linux operating system and uses a modified LXDE desktop environment called PIXEL or simply the Raspberry Pi Desktop.
In an attempt to make Raspbian more popular and bump its adoption amongst the ever-growing Raspberry Pi community, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has decided to change the name of their GNU/Linux distribution after more than five years to Raspberry Pi OS.
Happy birthday Audacity: 20 years
Here is a next update for my ‘Digital Audio Workstation’ (DAW) software collection. Today, 28th of May 2020, the Audacity multi-track audio recorder turns 20 years old! This is a nice moment to also release the Slackware packages (only targeting -current, sorry) for their latest and greatest, Audacity 2.4.1 which was released a week ago as a quick bug-fix to the long-awaited 2.4.0. Along with this new Audacity release, I also have new packages for wxGTK3 (3.0.5.1) which you’ll need for Audacity to show its graphical user interface...
What Makes a System76 Computer?
In homage to the revolutionary age of 1776, System76 revolutionizes open source technology and declares independence from our proprietary rulers. But what are the key ingredients that go into making a computer so revolutionary? The following delicious details outline the qualities we value in all of our computers. Note: Licking your screen is not an effective way to taste the deliciousness of this blog post. System76 users depend on heavy computational power to get their work done, and in some cases require a literal heavy computer. Our hardware is designed to support top-line processors and graphics cards, allowing you to consistently plow through your workload. We’re not going to call on a sedan to do a bulldozer’s job.
ZFS focus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: ZSys general principle on state management
After our previous general presentation of ZSys, it’s “”“time”“” to deep dive to one of its main predominant feature: state management! A little technical detour first. as this question will necessarily arise, especially from those familiar with ZFS concepts. We have purposively chosen the “state” terminology to prevent system administrators and in general, all those familiar with ZFS to confuse if with snapshot datasets. Basically a state is a set of datasets, all frozen in time (apart from the current state), which regrouped together forms a system “state” that you can chose to reboot on. Those group of datasets can be either made of snapshot datasets (read only) (which is what most of advanced ZFS users will expect), but it can also be filesystem datasets (read write), made of filesystem datasets clone of the current state datasets. You can boot to any of those.
Apache Subversion 1.14.0
