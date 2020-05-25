Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of May 2020 05:39:56 PM

After our previous general presentation of ZSys, it’s “”“time”“” to deep dive to one of its main predominant feature: state management!

A little technical detour first. as this question will necessarily arise, especially from those familiar with ZFS concepts.

We have purposively chosen the “state” terminology to prevent system administrators and in general, all those familiar with ZFS to confuse if with snapshot datasets.

Basically a state is a set of datasets, all frozen in time (apart from the current state), which regrouped together forms a system “state” that you can chose to reboot on.

Those group of datasets can be either made of snapshot datasets (read only) (which is what most of advanced ZFS users will expect), but it can also be filesystem datasets (read write), made of filesystem datasets clone of the current state datasets. You can boot to any of those.