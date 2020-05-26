Games: Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Warden & The Paunch DLC, Resolutiion, and More
-
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Warden & The Paunch DLC out now on Linux
Feral Interactive announced today that the work has been completed on porting over the Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Warden & The Paunch DLC. A short delay as we've come to expect, with it being available on Windows since May 21. Not long to wait though and Feral always communicate how it will be "shortly after" when these things get announced.
-
Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Warden & The Paunch DLC Is Out Now for Linux
Feral Interactive launched today The Warden & The Paunch DLC (Downloadable Content) for the acclaimed Total War: WARHAMMER II video game for Linux and macOS platforms.
Officially launched on May 21st and coming three months after the massive Mandate of Heaven DLC, The Warden & the Paunch is the latest Legendary Lords Pack for the award-winning and critically acclaimed Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game.
It introduces two new Legendary Lords from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, Eltharion the Grim, which leads Tor Yvresse for the High Elves, and Grom the Paunch, which commands the Broken Axe Tribe for the Greenskins.
-
A fractured future and a beautiful yet dark style, Resolutiion is out now
Resolutiion, an absolutely beautiful fast-paced action-adventure from Monolith of Minds and Deck 13 is out now.
Striking artwork, questions that you constantly want answered and action awaiting around every corner. Resolutiion shows a very fractured and broken future, it's dark and unsettling and nothing really makes any sense. Not that it actually needs to, I often found myself just walking around to take in the environment.
There's definitely a sense of overwhelming loss here, both from the world and the player. You're slowly and loosely guided along with most of it left to you to figure out. Some kind of devastating war in the past still lingers in the minds of those you meet. You're some kind of old augmented killer, more robot than person now, escorting a curious AI that reached out to you. Nothing is as it seems.
-
Stadia Pro subscribers get 5 new games on June 1
Each month, subscribers of the Stadia game streaming service with the Pro tier get free games and in June they're getting an additional five.
-
Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass adds Linux support
After a delay, the first part of the Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass with the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack is now available in the Linux version.
Not up to speed? The New Frontier Pass for Civilization VI is a new season of DLC, with free updates that will be released in between each through to March 2021. Civilization VI as a service? Well Firaxis Games and 2K seem to think it might work, that's a lot of extra content coming.
It was originally planned to simultaneously launch for both Linux and macOS but it seems issues came up as 2K sent us in a statement. A week later and it's here along with the latest patch. However, cross-platform online play is now unavailable. On Twitter, Aspyr Media mentioned this was based on a priority of just getting the DLC out, although that was mentioning macOS the same would apply here. We have reached out to Aspyr to be sure and clarify if Linux will be getting cross-platform online play back soon too.
-
The 20 Best Marvel Games For Android Smartphone in 2020
Who doesn’t love to play the superhero games? Especially when the gaming characters are from your favorite marvel comic series, then what else is needed. From recent comic characters of avengers to old & toughest wolverine, you will find out many cool superheroes and villains in those Marvel Android games.
-
BozemanGLUG: June 2020 Meeting (online)
3) The dolphin-emu Nintendo Gamecube emulator... the younger son asked about it so I installed it on his new-to-him Linux machine and darn it, it works pretty well.
-
How to get GOG Galaxy working on Linux
Do you own games on GOG.com? Want to get the GOG Galaxy client set up on your Linux PC to enjoy some video games? Follow along with this guide as we show you how to get GOG Galaxy working on Linux!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 724 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Strapi introduces new open-source headless content management system
Strapi, the company behind the most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS), has announced the general availability of its Community Edition after two years of development. The business also announced paid support plans and disclosed plans for an Enterprise Edition, which is already in private beta testing. What's a headless CMS you ask? Unlike such popular CMSs as WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal, a headless CMS doesn't bother with the website's front-end. Instead, all its focus is on the back-end content repository, which is used for storing and delivering structured content. This content is then made available for display via a RESTful API, typically using JSON or XML.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
3 min 23 sec ago
5 min 23 sec ago
23 min 24 sec ago
46 min 4 sec ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago