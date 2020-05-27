Godot Engine Meets the Web Browser
Godot Editor Running In A Web Browser
Hello Godotters! It's-a me, Fabio! In the last few months, thanks to the great sponsorship of Mozilla I've been working on a big surprise for Godot 4.0, namely making the editor available as an HTML5 application.
This DOES NOT mean that we will move completely to the Web like other engines did. It will only be provided as a complementary option to the native editor, as a way to lower the entry barrier. Let me explain further.
Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App
While we have been eager for Godot 4.0 as the open-source game engine update bringing big renderer improvements and initial Vulkan support, it also turns out there will be a new offering on the editor front...
Mozilla has been sponsoring a Godot developer for several months to make the game engine's editor available as an HTML5 application that can run within the browser. Godot intends to make this web-based editor complementary to their existing native application.
Godot Engine running in a web browser is now a thing
Godot Engine just keeps on advancing in new and interesting ways. This free and open source game engine can now be run in a web browser - yes really.
Writing on the official blog, developer Fabio Alessandrelli mentioned that thanks to a sponsorship from Mozilla they've been able to make Godot Engine available as a HTML5 application. Currently, it needs either Firefox Nightly or a very recent Chromium based browser, due to the features it needs like Shared Array Buffer.
