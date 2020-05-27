Games: Warhammer 40,000: Gladius, Attentat 1942, Darkest Dungeon, Spacebase Startopia and Path of Exile
-
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius gets a new DLC, major update and Steam Workshop
Proxy Studios and Slitherine continue supporting Warhammer 40,000: Gladius, with some major news dropping yesterday.
Firstly, a new 'Assault Pack' DLC has been released that adds in a new unit for each faction. As the name leads on, it's focused on raw offensive power to give you new tactical options in battle. This pack is $4.99 / £3.99 / €3.99. Quite a small DLC and the appreciation of it likely depends on how big a fan of Gladius you are, seems a bit pricey for just a few units.
-
Historically-accurate WWII adventure Attentat 1942 looking at Linux builds
Attentat 1942, a historically-accurate adventure about World War 2 from developer Charles Games has recently switched to the Unity game engine and is looking into Linux support.
Originally released in 2017, it was made using Adobe AIR which dropped Linux support many years ago and Adobe themselves won't even be supporting AIR at all directly as it's moving over to HARMAN. For game development, there's now far better tools available for cross-platform development. The developer actually made a little blog post on Gamasutra about moving to Unity.
-
Darkest Dungeon gets a Free Weekend, Butcher's Circus on Linux later
Darkest Dungeon got a big free new DLC recently with The Butcher's Circus but it comes with a caveat for Linux gamers.
The Butcher's Circus adds the first PvP mode into Darkest Dungeon, one that's entirely separate to the main single-player game so it doesn't interfere with it. It's pretty much an arena mode, with two sides picking 4 heroes to battle with. Sounds fun though and with the Darkest Dungeon style I can never get enough of.
-
Spacebase Startopia confirmed for launch on October 23
Realmforge Studios and Kalypso Media have announced that Spacebase Startopia will be launching on October 23. This will be a simultaneous launch across Linux, macOS and Windows which is fantastic. Realmforge Studios did good work on Dungeon 3 which worked wonderfully on Linux so we expect good things again here,
Spacebase Startopia is a fresh take on the classic and much loved Startopia from Mucky Foot Productions, which originally released in 2001. They say it will offer up a mixture of a building sim with city-building and base-management mixed in with some RTS-styled skirmishes.
-
Path of Exile adds a Vulkan Beta, another step closer to Linux support
Path of Exile, the free to play online action RPG just recently released a huge update that adds in a Beta version of their new Vulkan API rendering system.
To be clear: while Path of Exile does not support Linux officially, getting Vulkan into it is progress towards it since it's a cross-platform open graphics API. The developer talked a bit about this in a previous interview we covered, when they were talking about Path of Exile 2 and Linux was directly mentioned.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 868 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Fedora 32 Workstation review - Tux over troubled waters
The spring season continues. We shall now embark on a Fedora journey. If you followed my tirades over the past few years, you will probably have noticed that I did manage to find some semblance of reasonable productivity with Fedora, albeit after heavy modifications and tweaking. You can of course sample of those experiences by reading my reviews - Fedora 29, Fedora 30 and finally the yesteryear Fedora 31 article. There's much more, but I'm sure, if you want, you'll find the material. Anyway, on my eight-boot test laptop, I've had both versions 30 and 31 installed, and typically, I'd go for an in-vivo upgrade. But I wanted to start from scratch, and get a sense of how the system behaves au naturel, without any trace of my years-long polish and trim. So here we go.
Linux at Home: Brew Great Beer with Linux
In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. In recent weeks we’ve seen a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions in many countries. But this could be short-lived. For example, schools across South Korea only opened briefly before having to return to online teaching. It seems very likely that we’ll still be spending more time at home.
Recent comments
2 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago