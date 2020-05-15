Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast and More
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E09 – Breaking mirrors
This week we’ve been getting older and adding plugins to OBS Studio. We discuss Ubuntu being certified on the Raspberry Pi, Unity Remix, if Microsoft should buy Canonical and WSL getting GUI app support. We also round up our pick from the general tech news.
All Good Things | TechSNAP 430
It's a storage showdown as Jim and Wes bust some performance myths about RAID and ZFS.
Plus our favorite features from Fedora 32, and why Wes loves DNF.
Episode 11: Advice on Getting Started With Testing in Python
Have you wanted to get started with testing in Python? Maybe you feel a little nervous about diving in deeper than just confirming your code runs. What are the tools needed and what would be the next steps to level up your Python testing? This week on the show we have Anthony Shaw to discuss his article on this subject. Anthony is a member of the Real Python team and has written several articles for the site.
We discuss getting started with built-in Python features for testing and the advantages of a tool like pytest. Anthony talks about his plug-ins for pytest, and we touch on the next level of testing involving continuous integration.
More in Tux Machines
Android Leftovers
Python Programming
Latest BlackArch Linux ISO Adds More Than 150 New Hacking Tools, Linux 5.6
Coming five months after the previous release, the BlackArch Linux 2020.06.01 ISOs are here packed with more than 150 new tools for all your penetration testing and ethical hacking needs. According to the team, this latest BlackArch Linux ISO a high-quality release, which means that all the included packages have been quality tested and numerous bugs were fixed, including missing dependencies. This is also the first BlackArch Linux release to ship with a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.6. The Linux kernel 5.6.14 is included in the ISO images for better hardware support.
today's howtos
