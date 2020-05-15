Games: Akurra, RimWorld and Space Grunts 2
-
Akurra to support Linux without a stretch-goal on Kickstarter
Game developer Jason Newman who is currently crowdfunding Akurra, mentioned here on GOL recently, has decided they no longer need a stretch-goal for Linux support.
What is Akurra? A retro styled puzzle game, inspired by the likes of Chip's Challenge, Star Tropics, Sokoban, and Zelda. Push blocks into holes and over pits, avoid spikes, explore caves, and ride sea turtles in order to find keys, gems, and stars that unlock new paths and friends to aid you as you explore a collection of islands chock-full of puzzles and secrets.
-
The latest RimWorld update opens up more possible paths
RimWorld was already a deep game, with so much on offer it's easy to get completely sucked into it and now that's going to be even more possible.
With the latest update, the developer mentioned their aim has been to open up RimWorld to more progression paths. Enabling you to take the game in whatever direction tickles your fancy including tribal, outlander, pro-Empire, anti-Empire, neutral Empire, use Psycasters or not, use drugs or not, use ranching or not and whatever else. The point was to have the game AI and world respond sensibly to where you're headed.
-
Space Grunts 2 is a roguelike with card-based combat out now
Merging together elements of a card-based deckbuilder with a traditional turn-based roguelike, Space Grunts 2 from Orangepixel has now left Early Access. Note: Key provided by the developer.
This is the 9th game from Orangepixel to support Linux, and might possibly be my favourite yet! A very easy to get into game, with a satisfying gameplay loop that sees you travel through procedurally generated sci-fi environments with a tight pixel-art style.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 872 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Python Programming
Latest BlackArch Linux ISO Adds More Than 150 New Hacking Tools, Linux 5.6
Coming five months after the previous release, the BlackArch Linux 2020.06.01 ISOs are here packed with more than 150 new tools for all your penetration testing and ethical hacking needs. According to the team, this latest BlackArch Linux ISO a high-quality release, which means that all the included packages have been quality tested and numerous bugs were fixed, including missing dependencies. This is also the first BlackArch Linux release to ship with a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.6. The Linux kernel 5.6.14 is included in the ISO images for better hardware support.
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 4 min ago