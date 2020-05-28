today's howtos
Rocket.Chat – Free, Open Source, Enterprise Team Chat for Linux
Rocket.Chat is a free, open-source, scalable, highly customizable, and secure platform that allows you to communicate and collaborate with your team, share files, and chat in real-time. It is cross-platform and it runs on Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS mobile operating systems.
It is similar to Slack and features live chat, free audio and video conferencing, channels, guest access, screen sharing, and file sharing. To ensure secure communication, it supports LDAP group synchronization, two-factor authentication (2FA), End-to-End encryption, Single Sign-On, and several Oauth providers.
Importantly, being fully open-source, you can access its source code to fully customize, extend, or add new functionality to meet your team’s or business requirements.
-
