Rolando Blanco: Ubuntu Desktop Makeover
I must confess that since Ubuntu started, there have been a lot of changes that we have experienced on our desktop (each time for the better). However, I have always loved changing its appearance, to one more according to my particular tastes, sometimes up to 3 changes per year. This is one of the features that I like most about GNU / Linux, the freedom to adapt everything to my liking.
This time, I wanted to make some slight changes in search of elegant minimalism.
This is how I started testing a new icon pack and a tool that works as a widget and that animates my desktop, for this I used Conky.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux 5.8, Linux 5.7, FSGSBASE and HWMON
Linux on Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
SUSE: Mainframe at Home, INNOVATORS Project and YaST Development Sprints 99 and 100
Audiocasts/Shows: LHS, Linux Headlines, Python Bytes and Talk Python to Me
Recent comments
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago