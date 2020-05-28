Games: Project Cars 2 and Valve/Vulkan Project Cars 2 | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Steam Play Project Cars 2 running through Steam Play on Linux. Using my Logitech G29 which also worked as expected.

Valve continues to improve Linux Vulkan Shader Pre-Caching Recently we wrote about a new feature for Linux in the Steam Client Beta, where Steam can now sort out Vulkan shaders before running a game. With the latest build, it gets better. The idea of it, as a brief reminder, is to prepare all the shaders needed for Vulkan games while you download and / or before you hit Play. This would help to stop constant stuttering seen in some games on Linux, mostly from running Windows games in the Proton compatibility layer, as native / supported Linux games would usually do it themselves. Just another way Valve are trying to get Linux gaming on Steam in all forms into tip-top shape.

Steam Ironing Out Shader Pre-Caching For Helping Game Load Times, Stuttering Valve developers have been working on Vulkan shader pre-caching with their latest Steam client betas to help in allowing Vulkan/SPIR-V shaders to compile ahead of time, letting them be pre-cached on disk to allow for quicker game load times and any stuttering for games that otherwise would be compiling the shaders on-demand during gameplay, especially under Steam Play.

FreeBSD 11.4-RC2 Now Available -----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE----- Hash: SHA256 The second RC build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.4-RC2 amd64 GENERIC o 11.4-RC2 i386 GENERIC o 11.4-RC2 powerpc GENERIC o 11.4-RC2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.4-RC2 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.4-RC2 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.4-RC2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.4-RC2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.4-RC2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.4-RC2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.4-RC2 armv6 RPI-B o 11.4-RC2 armv6 RPI2 o 11.4-RC2 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.4-RC2 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/11.4" branch. A summary of changes since 11.4-RC1 includes: o The wpa_supplicant.conf(5) file has been fixed in bsdinstall(8). o An update to the leap-seconds file. o An update to mlx5_core to add new port module event types to decode. o SCTP fixes. o LLVM config headers have been fixed to correctly add zlib support. o The ena(4) driver has been updated to version 2.2.0. o loader(8) fixes for userboot. o Fixes for compliance with RFC3168. o A ps(1) update to permit the '-d' and '-p' flags to be used mutually. o A knob to flush RSB on context switches if the machine has SMEP has been added. o A fix to Vagrant images requiring the shells/bash port. A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/relnotes/11-RC2/relnotes/article.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.4-RC2/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-0e03245dc3ecc5d35 ap-south-1 region: ami-0100269e4d1a56492 eu-west-3 region: ami-04d69369363a0d91f eu-west-2 region: ami-054fee32718b85ae0 eu-west-1 region: ami-0b4ed21ce2fcffb67 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0ab69ea831245c032 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-014ed1c7002845dae sa-east-1 region: ami-0779883a279143da5 ca-central-1 region: ami-03526c4e41fbc5c0c ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0a1526319c431a535 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-07b5f0fabb533a3ca eu-central-1 region: ami-0538d62ee3be9f769 us-east-1 region: ami-059d76ab6e6e4063a us-east-2 region: ami-0c46e32a6eb527e29 us-west-1 region: ami-0d46479f45e84d1f2 us-west-2 region: ami-04d001870b4236742 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.4-RC2 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.4-RC2 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install