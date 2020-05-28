One of the interesting new happenings in the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver space is a Generic USB Display stack including a USB gadget driver that together allow for some interesting generic USB display setups. This work was motivated by being able to turn a $5 Raspberry Pi Zero into a USB to HDMI display adapter.

While the Linux 5.7 kernel is likely being released as stable today, the Reiser4 port to the Linux 5.6 kernel is out this weekend. Edward Shishkin continues working on Reiser4 while also spearheading work on the new Reiser4 file-system iteration of the Reiser file-system legacy. Taking a break from that Reiser5 feature work, Shishkin has updated the out-of-tree Reiser4 patches for Linux 5.6.0 compatibility. This weekend on SourceForge he uploaded the Reiser4 patch for upstream Linux 5.6.0 usage. This is just porting the existing 5.5.5-targeted code to the 5.6 code-base with no mention of any other bug fixes or improvements to Reiser4 in this latest patch.

In March, an anonymous security researcher discovered open source software (OSS) supply chain malware, dubbed Octopus Scanner, in a set of repositories on the GitHub platform. The researcher, who goes by the name "JJ" and writes a security blog called DFIR IT, notified GitHub's security incident response team. "The malware is capable of identifying the NetBeans project ﬁles and embedding malicious payload both in project ﬁles and build JAR ﬁles," JJ wrote in the report to GitHub.

At least for the workloads tested this round, when booting the new Intel Core i9 10900K "Comet Lake" processor with the software-controlled CPU security mitigations disabled, the overall performance was elevated by about 6% depending upon the workload. Here is a look at the out-of-the-box security mitigations for this new Intel desktop CPU against foregoing the default CPU security mitigations and running an unprotected configuration to see what the pre-Spectre performance looks like.

The beta version of KernelCare+ is now available for download for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, CloudLinux OS 7, and CentOS 7. More distributions will be added in June 2020. KernelCare extends live patching beyond the Linux kernel with KernelCare+. This new version of KernelCare adds detection and live patching for glibc and OpenSSL vulnerabilities. KernelCare+ was created to ensure that critical glibc APIs and OpenSSL libraries stay patched, as well as the Linux kernel, and it’s now available for evaluation in beta.

Games: Project Cars 2 and Valve/Vulkan Project Cars 2 | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Steam Play Project Cars 2 running through Steam Play on Linux. Using my Logitech G29 which also worked as expected.

Valve continues to improve Linux Vulkan Shader Pre-Caching Recently we wrote about a new feature for Linux in the Steam Client Beta, where Steam can now sort out Vulkan shaders before running a game. With the latest build, it gets better. The idea of it, as a brief reminder, is to prepare all the shaders needed for Vulkan games while you download and / or before you hit Play. This would help to stop constant stuttering seen in some games on Linux, mostly from running Windows games in the Proton compatibility layer, as native / supported Linux games would usually do it themselves. Just another way Valve are trying to get Linux gaming on Steam in all forms into tip-top shape.

