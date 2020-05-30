Python GSoC Students
Weekly Check-in #01
Hey all!! I'm Aghin Shah, a 3rd Year CS undergrad from IIT-Madras. I'll be working with DFFML, a sub-org under Python Software Foundation during GSoC on Implementing Distributed Orchestrator and Adding DataFlow tutorials.
I'll be finishing patches for a couple of issues which I've been working on. I'll also start working on adding basic tutorials for DataFlow.
Weekly Check-In #1 - Community Bonding ( 4th May - 31st May )
Hi, I am Arnav Kapoor a 3rd year Undergraduate student from IIIT-Hyderabad and I will be working with the Scrapinghub sub-org this summer. The project goal is to create a nuarmber-parser library to parse numbers in natural language and incorporate the same with existing libraries.
Weekly Check In - 0
Hello, I am Aditya Kumar. I will be contributing to Scrapy during GSoC'20. This is my first blog of the series.
Week 1 check-in
Welcome to my blog. I am participating in this year's GSoC program for Panda3D - a suborgansiation under PSF. Today is the start of the coding period. Its 7:00 am in India here and I am starting this memorable day by writing my first blog here on this forum. I have been assigned the task to integrate Recast & Detour tools in Panda3D game engine. Already excited by the project idea, I started playing with the tools of Panda3D during the community bonding period. I did go through a lot of blogs and articles about "recastnavigation", which is the github repository that provides the Recast and Detour tools. Well, this was pretty much what I did in the previous month, but now starts the actual coding period. I plan to start by planning the classes and functions required to bring recast into the Panda3D world.
Weekly Check-in #01 (Week #01)
Hello World! My name is Saksham Arora. I'm a 2nd year undergraduate student from India pursuing B. Tech in Information Technology. This is my blog for GSoC 2020 @ PSF!
Over the summer, I'll be working with DFFML under the umbrella of Python Software Foundation. My project for the summer is to Integrate Image Processing into DFFML!
