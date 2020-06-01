How to Setup Python Development Environment in Ubuntu and Fedora
If you are trying to set up your Python box and wondering how to begin etc, then you are at the right place. Here, I tried to give you some steps for you to get you started.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 487 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Bye Raspbian! Long Live Raspberry Pi OS!
Last week, we reported a “new” Raspberry Pi 4 SBC with 8GB RAM launched last week, together with a beta version of “Raspbian” 64-bit needed to make full use of the extra RAM, although the 32-bit version can also address the full 8GB thanks to LPAE, but with a limitation of 3GB per process. It turns out the launch of the new board, effectively killed Raspbian. But by name only, as the recommended Raspberry Pi operating system is now called Raspberry Pi OS with three 32-bit images namely Desktop with recommended apps such as Wolfgram and Mathematica, Desktop, and Lite for headless applications, as well as the Raspberry Pi OS 64-bit beta that’s yet to be officially released, but can be downloaded from the forums and works on Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 boards.
How to Setup Python Development Environment in Ubuntu and Fedora
If you are trying to set up your Python box and wondering how to begin etc, then you are at the right place. Here, I tried to give you some steps for you to get you started.
Python GSoC Students
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 min ago
33 min 43 sec ago
4 hours 17 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago