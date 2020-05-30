Android Leftovers
-
OnePlus pulls update that disabled the 8 Pro's 'X-ray' camera in Oxygen OS after accidental rollout
-
Remove Chinese Apps From Your Android Phone Using This Tool
-
Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart Android TV with JBL audio to launch on June 4 in India
-
Watch out: This serene wallpaper crashes Android devices
-
This app claims to delete all Chinese apps on your Android phone: Know more
-
7-Eleven Launches My7E Loyalty App For Android And iOS
-
What to expect from the next generation of Android phone processors
-
Android Users Beware: Serious Problem Affects Millions Of Smartphones
-
Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Start Receiving Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
-
This week in Android: RIP LG G series, Xiaomi Mi 10 review, Galaxy S20 giveaway
-
Google Maps makes it easier to share your location with Plus code on Android
-
Google delays the Android 11 beta
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 478 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Another look at the open source bootable USB tool Ventoy
We looked at the open source bootable USB tool Ventoy back in April 2020 when it first came out. The developer has been very active in the meantime; reason enough to take another look at the application to find out what has changed and improved. Ventoy creates bootable USB devices using ISO images. That sounds an awful lot like what established programs such as Rufus do at first, but when you realize that it puts the ISO images on the drive and does not extract them, it becomes interesting. Even better, it is possible to place multiple ISO images on the USB device after it has been prepared by Ventoy; this allows you to boot into different Linux systems or install different versions of Windows straight from a single USB device.
Open source software for open infrastructure
Implementing infrastructure using open-source software significantly reduces the total cost of ownership (TOC) of your infrastructure. Over the last few years, we’ve seen more and more companies moving to open source. These include Netflix, Uber, Visa, eBay, Wikipedia and AT&T. And this trend will only continue to grow. The migration is driven by better economics, improved flexibility, better integration capabilities and thus, the higher business value provided by the open source software. Together with Dell, we hosted a webinar describing all of those benefits in detail. We also demonstrated our joint reference architecture for open infrastructure implementation. In this blog, I expand on the building blocks behind the open infrastructure and explain the role they play in the stack.
Android Leftovers
SteamOS-like Linux distribution GamerOS has a new release up
GamerOS, a Linux distribution based originally on Arch with a firm focus on an out of the box experience for gaming on your couch (much like Valve's original idea with SteamOS) has a new release. Sounds like plenty of nice changes if you want a Linux-based system to stick under your big-screen TV. If you've used Steam Big Picture mode and know your way around it, GamerOS should make it quite easy since that's what it's based upon. Plenty of the key components behind it have been upgraded with GamerOS 18 including a newer Linux Kernel at 5.6.15, update Mesa drivers 20.0.7, NVIDIA driver 440.82, plus an updated compositor and other bundled packages like RetroArch 1.8.8.
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago