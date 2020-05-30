Games: Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, Paradox Tinto, Geneshift, Factorio
-
Horror adventure Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask releasing June 18
Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, a prologue to a much bigger upcoming point & click horror adventure game is now confirmed to be releasing on June 18.
Today Red Martyr Entertainment sent word that the Linux version is ready to go so it will be a simultaneous release. It follows the mysterious events that precede a macabre series of murders, allegedly related to devil worship and witchcraft. According to the gameplay, your actions and choices will change how you experience the storyline and what characters you meet.
-
Paradox Interactive founds new studio for their grand strategy games
Today Paradox Interactive announced the formation of a new studio with Paradox Tinto, with an aim to focus on their grand strategy games.
Paradox Tinto is located in Barcelona, headed by Johan Andersson, 25+ year veteran of Paradox Development Studio and original creator of the Europa Universalis video game franchise. They're now putting together a dedicated team to oversee further development on Europa Universalis IV (which supports Linux). After that, they will be responsible for creating new grand strategy games.
-
Geneshift Battle Royale adds daily survival runs, free to keep giveaway soon
Geneshift, an indie game that's had many faces over the years and now mostly settled into a Battle Royale as the main part has gained a single-player daily survival run.
The thing is, Geneshift had a single-player (and co-op) mode for a long time now. The issue is how the big Battle Royale update changed the focus of the game so the current single-player campaign is very different. This now daily survival run helps to bridge the gap a little and give you something extra to blast through and climb the leaderboard on. You go across waves of increasingly deadly enemies to see how long you can survive. If you own the Supporters Edition DLC, which contains the rest of the game (currently free with purchases), you can even do this mode in 4-player co-op.
-
Factorio to release early in August to avoid Cyberpunk 2077
Factorio, that magnificent indie game about building sprawling conveyor belts and production chains is going to release sooner than originally expected.
In their latest Friday Facts post, Wube Soft mentioned how Cyberpunk 2077 was now slated to be release around a week before their own launch. They thought that might have a negative effect as it would take attention away from other games. They have a point and so they've moved Factorio's release up to August 14, 5 weeks earlier than originally planned.
-
