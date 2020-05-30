Language Selection

Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, Paradox Tinto, Geneshift, Factorio

Gaming
  • Horror adventure Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask releasing June 18

    Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, a prologue to a much bigger upcoming point & click horror adventure game is now confirmed to be releasing on June 18.

    Today Red Martyr Entertainment sent word that the Linux version is ready to go so it will be a simultaneous release. It follows the mysterious events that precede a macabre series of murders, allegedly related to devil worship and witchcraft. According to the gameplay, your actions and choices will change how you experience the storyline and what characters you meet.

  • Paradox Interactive founds new studio for their grand strategy games

    Today Paradox Interactive announced the formation of a new studio with Paradox Tinto, with an aim to focus on their grand strategy games.

    Paradox Tinto is located in Barcelona, headed by Johan Andersson, 25+ year veteran of Paradox Development Studio and original creator of the Europa Universalis video game franchise. They're now putting together a dedicated team to oversee further development on Europa Universalis IV (which supports Linux). After that, they will be responsible for creating new grand strategy games.

  • Geneshift Battle Royale adds daily survival runs, free to keep giveaway soon

    Geneshift, an indie game that's had many faces over the years and now mostly settled into a Battle Royale as the main part has gained a single-player daily survival run.

    The thing is, Geneshift had a single-player (and co-op) mode for a long time now. The issue is how the big Battle Royale update changed the focus of the game so the current single-player campaign is very different. This now daily survival run helps to bridge the gap a little and give you something extra to blast through and climb the leaderboard on. You go across waves of increasingly deadly enemies to see how long you can survive. If you own the Supporters Edition DLC, which contains the rest of the game (currently free with purchases), you can even do this mode in 4-player co-op.

  • Factorio to release early in August to avoid Cyberpunk 2077

    Factorio, that magnificent indie game about building sprawling conveyor belts and production chains is going to release sooner than originally expected.

    In their latest Friday Facts post, Wube Soft mentioned how Cyberpunk 2077 was now slated to be release around a week before their own launch. They thought that might have a negative effect as it would take attention away from other games. They have a point and so they've moved Factorio's release up to August 14, 5 weeks earlier than originally planned.

Foliate Makes Finding Free eBooks Easier, Adds Support for Comics

Finding free ebooks to read in Foliate, a GTK ebook reader for Linux desktops, just got a whole lot easier. The new Foliate 2.2.0 release comes with several enhancements, one of which is better eBook discovery via OPDS. OPDS is the “feed” protocol used by free ebook services like the Gutenberg Project, Standard Ebooks, and Feedbooks to share free works with the wider wold. Having the works available from this repos accessible within the app is a nice touch. The new “Catalog” feature (to give it its proper name) is accessible as a tab on the new Library view. You can manually add additional OPDS feeds (e.g., the Internet Archive) as well as edit or remove the ones which are there by default. Read more Also: Tartube – Watch And Download Videos from YouTube and more

Router Freedom challenged by new European rules

From 21 June a new set of rules will guide the implementation of Router Freedom in Europe. The internalisation of the rules by the 27 EU member states will face challenges with negative consequences for Router Freedom. The FSFE contributed to several improvements of the guidelines and will monitor compliance with them. The COVID-19 pandemic shows how dependent people are on the Internet for their work and personal life. In times of lockdown, when people need to stay home and work remotely, the whole internet traffic, encryption, business and work interaction are transferred through personal routers. Since 2013, the FSFE has been advocating for Router Freedom in Europe with outstanding results in Germany and effects beyond its borders. Now, a new set of rules, for which the FSFE contributed to improve, will guide the implementation of Router Freedom in Europe. We summarise the positive outcomes as well as the challenges ahead. Read more

Features Merged Into Linux 5.8 Tree

  • Linux 5.8 Flipping On ERASE/Discard/TRIM For All MMC Hosts

    The MMC changes for new kernel cycles don't tend to be particularly noteworthy but it's a different story with the new Linux 5.8 kernel cycle. With Linux 5.8, erase/discard/trim support is being enabled now for all (e)MMC/SD hosts. The Linux kernel has long supported this discard/trim support for MMC/SD but until now it's been opt-in by the host drivers. But thanks to all of the host driver work and MMC core improvements over the past number of kernel cycles, the developers are content enough with the overall state of the support that they are no longer making it opt-in but will make it supported on all hosts. Of course, the card in question still needs to support these commands for it to be supported, but at least the host capability checks are now removed from MMC core.

  • Linux's Pstore Picking Up A Block Device Backend For Storing Oops & Panic Messages

    Linux's pstore "persistent storage" code is seeing a number of improvements for the Linux 5.8 kernel. Pstore is the Linux interface to persistent storage for archiving a limited amount of data across reboots, such as for archiving kernel oops or panic messages so they can be easily analyzed following a reboot from such a fatal problem.

  • AMD SPI Driver Sent In For Linux 5.8

    Adding to the multiple new AMD drivers coming with Linux 5.8 is their new SPI controller driver. The AMD SPI controller driver (spi-amd) was mailed out in April and for supporting the SPI controller within newer AMD SoCs. This 300+ lines of code driver was previously outlined in this earlier article.

  • AMD Energy Driver Sent In For Linux 5.8 Along With Driver For Industrial/Military SBCs

    The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates were sent in today for the newly-opened Linux 5.8 merge window. On the hardware monitoring front this cycle the updates include: - The new AMD Energy driver for exposing the energy sensors on Zen/Zen2 CPUs. From my own testing so far this new driver is working out quite well albeit long overdue.

Android Leftovers

