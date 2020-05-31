Compact Coffee Lake system features hot-swappable SATA
The Nuvo-7531 offers ruggedization features including -25 to 60°C operation, vibration resistance compliant with MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6, Category 4, and shock resistance per Method 516.6, Procedure I, Table 516.6-II. There are EN 55032 and EN 55024 certifications for EMC, as well as humidity tolerance rated at 10%~ 90%, non-condensing. The GbE and USB ports are equipped with screw-lock mechanisms.
Standard SKUs include the top-of-the-line 9th gen Coffee Lake Refresh, octa-core Core i7-9700E clocked at 2.6GHz/4.4GHz. The processors integrate Intel UHD graphics 630 and are accompanied by Intel H310 chipsets. As usual with Neousys, no OS was listed, but Linux should be a good fit.
