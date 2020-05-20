KDE and GNOME GSoC Projects (Students Introduced)
-
Status report: Week 1
Hey all! This is my first report of the project’s Coding Period.
-
Coding officially begins
Today, the Community bonding period finally ended and GSoC’s three months coding period officially begins.
In the last month, I made myself more familiar with git, qml and javascript. As KDE including Gcompris has been moved to Gitlab so I also changed the configuration of my local repository accordingly and tested it. I read codes of almost all the activities (hope I didn’t miss any) and I am quite comfortable with all now.
-
Basic Subtitling Support in Kdenlive – GSoC ’20
A month ago I was selected to participate as a student in Google Summer of Code with Kdenlive. The Community Bonding period is coming to an end and the coding period will soon commence.
In this post, I am going to talk about what the project is about, how I plan to implement it, and what all I have done in the community bonding period to ensure a smooth and bump-free coding period.
-
Chinmay Gurjar: Chapter 1: A New Tale Begins
It was around 23:25(IST) on the 4th of May, my brother and I were glued to our phone screens, the GSoC webpage open, eagerly waiting for the results (he was visibly the more excited one). And BAM! 23:31, I saw my name on the GSoC website. Then followed a tsunami of “congratulations”. I’ve been accepted into GSoC to work with GNOME.
I applied for the Music project under GNOME. I’ve always fancied music, making music and now I wanted to make a music player to play that music. So, when I saw the Music listed for GSoC, I knew, I just knew that it was the “one”. I started contributing to the project and made some minor fixes, here and there. Those fixes taught me a lot about open source.
-
S Sai Vineet: GSoC 2020 with GNOME: a beginning
I have been accepted into Google Summer of Code 2020 with GNOME Foundation!
I am grateful to my mentor albfan and the whole GNOME developer community to have helped me become capable enough to tackle this project. Can’t wait to get my hands dirty and become a strong member of the GNOME community!
-
Adwait Rawat: GSoC 2020, Let’s GO!
On 5th May 2020, I got an email from google, stating that I got accepted as a participant for Google Summer of Code 2020. The organisation I applied to was GNOME.
Reason being, I have been contributing to GNOME since early 2019 to various projects such as gitg, libgit2-glib, GNOME Games etc. These contributions were usually minor fixes, but ended up being very educational for someone who was new to open-source.
-
Mariana Pícolo: The beginning of a journey with GNOME on Google Summer of Code
I'm so excited to announce that I'm being part of Summer of Code 2020 with GNOME!
In this post, I'll talk about my experience during the student application period.
-
Nour E-Din ElNhass: The Journey Begins
Hello everyone, This is the first post in my blog of many up coming posts that will be documenting my journey through the open source world as I’ve been accepted to GSoC internship for 2020, contributing to Gnome organization. I’ll try to document every little detail as possible to try to give the same experience I had.
So, who am I ? you may be wondering !!
As said on the home page, I am Nour E-Din, an undergrad student, my first contribution to and open source application was to Evolution. Evolution is the official personal information manager for GNOME.It combines e-mail, address book, calendar, task list and note-taking features. It has been maintained for years, had developed a lot and has many users who use it daily.
-
Apoorv Sachan: The first Contribution, GNOME & GSoC
Well, why the ants ? Think teamwork, think team effort, interdependent efforts, voluntary involvement, the easy stuff, the hard stuff, the small and the large stuff, they all do it together, collectively and end up making what all of us call an ant-hill. A self sustaining ecosystem capable of supporting various ants, queen ant,the female workers, and male ants and the baby ants of-course. Who will in-turn help build a bigger ant-hill bootstrapped upon its previous design and so on into the future . . . .
Well enough said about ants ! You get where I am going !
This post is about how I came to contribute to an open-source project, got started on a journey I had been looking forward to since ever.
-
Nour E-Din ElNhass: The first steps
It’s already been 3 weeks since I’ve received my acceptance email to GSoC internship. I am going to explain what progress have been made during this time and what I am willing on achieving on the upcoming days .
-
