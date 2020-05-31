MX Linux 19.2 Released: A Midweight Debian And antiX OS Spinoff Popular Linux distro MX Linux has received a second update to its MX Linux 19 ‘Patito Feo’ series. The latest point version MX Linux 19.2 looks like a minor release with bug fixes and application updates mainly. Most of you know that MX Linux is a collaborative Debian-based Linux distro developed by the antiX and former MEPIS communities. Hence, it also features antiX software packages that are now removed from default Apt sources and placed at a separate location. Direct: MX-19.2 now available!

ZFS focus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: ZSys commands for state management Any confirmation (if you are sure about what you are doing) can be bypassed by the force - -f - flag. As you can see, there are lot of cases and complex handling of states for removal! We spent hours and hours to streamline and ensure that removing manually a state is done properly, taking into account dependencies and simplifying as much as possible the user experience. All this is backed up with a very extensive test suite. We are creating a huge number of state saves automatically for you. but we don’t want our users having to remove them manually. This is why we had to draft a garbage collection strategy so that your disk doesn’t end up being full quickly. This is an interesting topic which will be, coincidentally, the next one! See you there :)