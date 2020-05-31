Mozilla Firefox 78 Enters Beta with Updated Minimal Linux System Requirements
Slated for release at the end of this month, the Firefox 78 web browser will boast updated minimal system requirements for GNU/Linux systems.
Therefore, to be able to deploy or install Mozilla Firefox 78 on a GNU/Linux distribution, this will have to ship with GNU libc 2.17, GTK 3.14, and libstdc++ 4.8.1 or newer versions.
Distros that don’t meet these minimal system requirements won’t be able to offer the latest Firefox release to their users, but I’m guessing most distributions out there include them.
Other noteworthy changes included in the upcoming Firefox 78 release are the ability to open downloaded PDF files directly in the web browser via a new option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 34 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Wayland Status update for Plasma 5.19
We have been busy recently on the Wayland Goal. A few of those points were already highlight on Nate's excellent blog. But some were missing, and I wanted to highlight those dedicated to Wayland with more context. The changes I mention here will be present in Plasma 5.19, but they are exhaustive.
Raspberry Pi 4 B: How Much RAM Do You Really Need?
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computer launched last year in three variants, the first time the family had been broken into more than one variant per model: An entry-level version with 1GB of RAM, designed to hit the increasingly-challenging and shrinking-through-inflation $35 target price point; a more expensive 2GB version, designed as to the go-to model; and a 4GB variant for power users. In the months since, the Raspberry Pi team has had a rethink: The 1GB model has been retired, while the 2GB model has been moved down to the headline-grabbing $35 entry point. Now the 4GB sits in the middle, with a brand-new Raspberry Pi 4 8GB model taking the top spot - but how much RAM does a single-board computer really need?
MX Linux 19.2 Released: A Midweight Debian And antiX OS Spinoff
Popular Linux distro MX Linux has received a second update to its MX Linux 19 ‘Patito Feo’ series. The latest point version MX Linux 19.2 looks like a minor release with bug fixes and application updates mainly. Most of you know that MX Linux is a collaborative Debian-based Linux distro developed by the antiX and former MEPIS communities. Hence, it also features antiX software packages that are now removed from default Apt sources and placed at a separate location. Direct: MX-19.2 now available!
Recent comments
8 min 4 sec ago
3 hours 53 sec ago
6 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago