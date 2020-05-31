Android Leftovers
Don't set this image as wallpaper, it bricks Android phones
Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid US protests
Android 11’s first beta lands early for some Pixel owners
OnePlus Z With Android 10, 12GB RAM Stops By Geekbench
Online payment transactions: BEWARE of EventBot Android trojan! Tips to remain safe from this OTP-based fraud
How to shoot and edit RAW photos on your Android phone
iOS 14 will maintain a huge advantage over Android
Mozilla Firefox 78 Enters Beta with Updated Minimal Linux System Requirements
Slated for release at the end of this month, the Firefox 78 web browser will boast updated minimal system requirements for GNU/Linux systems. Therefore, to be able to deploy or install Mozilla Firefox 78 on a GNU/Linux distribution, this will have to ship with GNU libc 2.17, GTK 3.14, and libstdc++ 4.8.1 or newer versions. Distros that don’t meet these minimal system requirements won’t be able to offer the latest Firefox release to their users, but I’m guessing most distributions out there include them. Other noteworthy changes included in the upcoming Firefox 78 release are the ability to open downloaded PDF files directly in the web browser via a new option.
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition—side-by-side review
Physically, the only difference between the XPS 13 Developer Edition and the plain-vanilla XPS 13 we'd already tested is the color—where the Windows system had the optional, $50 more-expensive "Alpine White" interior, the Developer Edition system used the standard "Black." In theory, the outsides are different, too—the Windows machine's exterior was "Frost White" and the Linux machine's is "Platinum Silver." But in most lighting, you'd be hard pressed to tell the two apart without opening them up. There were some significant hardware differences, as well—you can't buy the regular XPS 13 with more than 16GiB RAM in it, while the XPS 13 Developer Edition can be spec'd up to 32GiB. Our particular XPS 13 DE also had a 4K UHD+ touchscreen, instead of the 1920x200 FHD+ touchscreen on our Windows system—but that, like the color, can be configured the same on either version.
