Games: Siralim Ultimate, Steam, Drox Operative 2, Precipice, Crowns and Pawns, Soldat 2, Mainframe Defenders
Siralim Ultimate, the monster catching RPG is now funded
Siralim Ultimate, a monster catching game with over one thousand creatures to collect has managed to be a huge success on Kickstarter and so it's on the way to Linux. The developer said to think of it like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile"..
From 1,594 backers they received $90,964 in total funding, although plenty of that will be taken away from fees and taxes it's still quite a nice sum for Thylacine Studios to create the ultimate mix of dungeon crawling and creature battling. It was quite a speedy success too, getting funded in about an hour after going live in May.
Steam Linux Percentage For May Points To A New Multi-Year High
Valve's May 2020 numbers show another uptick for Steam Linux gaming usage, pointing towards the Linux marketshare continuing to increase with the overall Steam user-base in this coronavirus period leading to record usage with the extra time spent by gamers at home.
Valve's just-published Linux numbers put their overall percentage at 0.91%, an increase of 0.04% over the month prior. It's still below 1% and well off the ~2% back when Steam on Linux was new, but this 0.91% at least bumps it to a new multi-year high.
Spaceship action RPG Drox Operative 2 lands in Early Access
Drox Operative 2 from Soldak Entertainment has now arrived in Early Access after a short delay on Steam's approvals process. Drox Operative 2 is a starship action RPG with warring alien races, fierce space battles, a dynamic, evolving galaxy, and co-op multiplayer for Linux and Windows.
LRDGames overhaul subterfuge strategy game Precipice
Precipice had a good idea when it released, a strategy game where you didn't face your enemy directly in war across the world and instead engage in a cat and mouse game of subterfuge. It's not a war game it tells you, both sides can completely annihilate each other if needed.
Sadly, at release, I didn't enjoy it. I thought the AI was poor, the UI had lots of issues and they suffered major multiplayer problems too. I wanted to like it though, as it took the strategy genre into a different direction. Not only that, LRDGames also developed Deep Sixed which I thought was actually great. Out of seemingly nowhere, LRDGames have returned to Precipice with a big 2.0 update to overhaul various parts of it.
European mystery adventure Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit coming to Linux
Lithuanian developer Tag of Joy are currently working on Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit, a colourful upcoming adventure game and it will support Linux.
Crowns and Pawns, inspired by point-and-click classics such as Broken Sword, Still Life, Syberia and others, brings the less explored history of Europe to the world of adventurers. Experience the legendary stories of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, beware of the villainous branch of the KGB, solve puzzles and follow hints to reveal the secrets of the king who was never crowned.
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit isn't a newly announced title, in fact it's actually had a Steam page up since 2019. What is new, however, is Linux support. Back in April it started listing Linux support so I reached out to the developer, and they confirmed very clearly, "Yes, the listing is correct - we plan to have it on Linux as well!".
Transhuman Design taking sign-ups for multiplayer Soldat 2 testing
After open sourcing the original Soldat, Transhuman Design are now pushing forwards with their next generation side-scrolling action game Soldat 2.
Soldat 2 actually already has a demo available, which you can play right now on Steam. However that is currently single-player only to give you a taste of what to expect from the bigger game. Soldat 2 is due to enter Early Access in Q2 this year and now they need more help testing. You can now sign-up for access to multiplayer testing, by doing so you will also be signing up to their mailing list. Keys will be sent out when they come in and it's all online, it's not instant.
Retrofuturistic strategy game Mainframe Defenders gets a huge upgrade
Mainframe Defenders is a strategy game that looks like you're playing from some sort of 80s terminal, it's slick and now it has a big free update out.
It's a turn-based squad-based strategy game. So you build up a squad of robotic prototypes on a mission to defend a mainframe from a virus taking over a research complex. You deal with limit movement, heat build up, various types of weapons and enemies all with strengths and weaknesses.
Android Leftovers
Mozilla Firefox 78 Enters Beta with Updated Minimal Linux System Requirements
Slated for release at the end of this month, the Firefox 78 web browser will boast updated minimal system requirements for GNU/Linux systems. Therefore, to be able to deploy or install Mozilla Firefox 78 on a GNU/Linux distribution, this will have to ship with GNU libc 2.17, GTK 3.14, and libstdc++ 4.8.1 or newer versions. Distros that don’t meet these minimal system requirements won’t be able to offer the latest Firefox release to their users, but I’m guessing most distributions out there include them. Other noteworthy changes included in the upcoming Firefox 78 release are the ability to open downloaded PDF files directly in the web browser via a new option.
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition—side-by-side review
Physically, the only difference between the XPS 13 Developer Edition and the plain-vanilla XPS 13 we'd already tested is the color—where the Windows system had the optional, $50 more-expensive "Alpine White" interior, the Developer Edition system used the standard "Black." In theory, the outsides are different, too—the Windows machine's exterior was "Frost White" and the Linux machine's is "Platinum Silver." But in most lighting, you'd be hard pressed to tell the two apart without opening them up. There were some significant hardware differences, as well—you can't buy the regular XPS 13 with more than 16GiB RAM in it, while the XPS 13 Developer Edition can be spec'd up to 32GiB. Our particular XPS 13 DE also had a 4K UHD+ touchscreen, instead of the 1920x200 FHD+ touchscreen on our Windows system—but that, like the color, can be configured the same on either version.
