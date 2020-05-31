Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDevelop 5.5.2 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of June 2020 04:32:53 PM Filed under
KDE

We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.2. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5.

You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page.

Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know.

Read more

»

GitLab, aka invent.kde.org

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of June 2020 05:04:09 PM.
  • GitLab, aka invent.kde.org

    Nate shouted it out as well: the KDE community has migrated over to its own locally-hosted GitLab community edition, called invent.kde.org. That’s the platform the community uses for collaboration on code, mostly. The previous gang of git-hosting, review-wrangling, patch-commenting and task-management has been replaced by one thing.

    Most of my daily coding is for Calamares, which isn’t a KDE project, and which lives over on GitHub. My KDE activities are (besides board work) generally restricted to packaging on FreeBSD, so normally I work with release tarballs, not KDE git.

    [...]

    There’s also a to-do list that provides an overview of mentions, assignments, and other bits-and-bobs. That’s a different view from the MRs, which are in-flight code changes. It’s nice, especially because I can mark things as done without even diving into them.

    So it’s gorgeous, y’hear? And my old Phabricator board is done: there’s nothing left that isn’t abandoned-except-for-a-last-check-with-other-participants. I’m ready for a new way of working together in the KDE community.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation/Linux Academy Teaching GNU/Linux

today's howtos

Lenovo brings Linux to its P-series ThinkPads and ThinkStations

In the past, Lenovo has flirted with Linux, but now the company is making the operating system a much bigger part of its product lineup. Starting this month and moving into the summer, it will begin certifying its P-series ThinkPad and ThinkStation workstation computers for the operating system. Specifically, you (or more likely the company you work for) will be able to configure those devices with the enterprise versions of Red Hat and Ubuntu. As part of the process, Lenovo will provide full web support for those computers, as well as offer configuration advice and host a dedicated Linux forum where customers can troubleshooting help. To be clear, Lenovo isn’t making Linux an option throughout its entire lineup — so you won't be able to configure your next ThinkPad X1 Carbon with the operating system, for example. Read more Also: Lenovo is certifying its Think workstations to run Linux

KDevelop 5.5.2 released

We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.2. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5. You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page. Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6