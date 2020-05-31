Lenovo brings Linux to its P-series ThinkPads and ThinkStations In the past, Lenovo has flirted with Linux, but now the company is making the operating system a much bigger part of its product lineup. Starting this month and moving into the summer, it will begin certifying its P-series ThinkPad and ThinkStation workstation computers for the operating system. Specifically, you (or more likely the company you work for) will be able to configure those devices with the enterprise versions of Red Hat and Ubuntu. As part of the process, Lenovo will provide full web support for those computers, as well as offer configuration advice and host a dedicated Linux forum where customers can troubleshooting help. To be clear, Lenovo isn’t making Linux an option throughout its entire lineup — so you won't be able to configure your next ThinkPad X1 Carbon with the operating system, for example. Also: Lenovo is certifying its Think workstations to run Linux

KDevelop 5.5.2 released We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.2. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5. You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page. Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know.