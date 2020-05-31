Linux Foundation/Linux Academy Teaching GNU/Linux
-
Free Courses at Linux Academy- June 2020
With multiple cloud providers now offering online certification exams, there’s never been a better time to try something new. These FREE certification-focused courses will help you reach your goals, faster.
-
What’s New at Linux Academy?
-
Success Story: From Kernel Development Student to SysAdmin to Linux Author
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 746 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation/Linux Academy Teaching GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Lenovo brings Linux to its P-series ThinkPads and ThinkStations
In the past, Lenovo has flirted with Linux, but now the company is making the operating system a much bigger part of its product lineup. Starting this month and moving into the summer, it will begin certifying its P-series ThinkPad and ThinkStation workstation computers for the operating system. Specifically, you (or more likely the company you work for) will be able to configure those devices with the enterprise versions of Red Hat and Ubuntu. As part of the process, Lenovo will provide full web support for those computers, as well as offer configuration advice and host a dedicated Linux forum where customers can troubleshooting help. To be clear, Lenovo isn’t making Linux an option throughout its entire lineup — so you won't be able to configure your next ThinkPad X1 Carbon with the operating system, for example. Also: Lenovo is certifying its Think workstations to run Linux
KDevelop 5.5.2 released
We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.2. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5. You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page. Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know.
Recent comments
1 min ago
26 min 47 sec ago
29 min 45 sec ago
35 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago