Mozilla Firefox 77 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of the Firefox 77 release include improved accessibility by allowing screen reader users to access the applications list in Firefox Options, providing labels for date/time inputs for users of accessibility tools and updated text in the JAWS screen reader for some live regions.
This release also implements support for viewing and managing web certificates via a new about:certificate page, and adds Pocket recommendations on the New Tab page for users located in the United Kingdom (UK).
Among other changes, Firefox 77 removes the browser.urlbar.oneOffSearches preference. Users will now have to uncheck the search engines on the One-Click Search Engines option in the about:preferences#search page if they want to hide the one-off search buttons.
Direct: 77.0 Firefox Release
Also: Firefox 77 Released With Security Fixes, AV1 Image File Support
Firefox 77.0 Released with Pocket Recommendations for UK users
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 735 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation/Linux Academy Teaching GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Lenovo brings Linux to its P-series ThinkPads and ThinkStations
In the past, Lenovo has flirted with Linux, but now the company is making the operating system a much bigger part of its product lineup. Starting this month and moving into the summer, it will begin certifying its P-series ThinkPad and ThinkStation workstation computers for the operating system. Specifically, you (or more likely the company you work for) will be able to configure those devices with the enterprise versions of Red Hat and Ubuntu. As part of the process, Lenovo will provide full web support for those computers, as well as offer configuration advice and host a dedicated Linux forum where customers can troubleshooting help. To be clear, Lenovo isn’t making Linux an option throughout its entire lineup — so you won't be able to configure your next ThinkPad X1 Carbon with the operating system, for example. Also: Lenovo is certifying its Think workstations to run Linux
KDevelop 5.5.2 released
We today provide a bug fix and localization update release with version 5.5.2. This release introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using a previous version of KDevelop 5.5. You can find the updated Linux AppImage as well as the source code archives on our download page. Should you have any remarks or in case you find any issues in KDevelop 5.5, please let us know.
More on Firefox 77
Install Firefox 77 on Ubuntu / LinuxMint / CentOS & Fedora
4 Ways to Install Firefox 77 in Ubuntu / LinuxMint / CentOS
Hacks.Mozilla.Org: New in Firefox 77: DevTool improvements and web platform updates
Pocket provides fascinating reads from trusted sources in the UK with newest Firefox