Android Leftovers
New Android vulnerability called StrandHogg 2.0 identified (Includes interview)
Android phone users in India, CERT-In has a ‘spy warning’ for you
Android users dealt fresh blow as Google cancels major launch event
Android Auto gains updated Material Theme icons when navigating in Google Maps
Google fixes Android flaws that allow code execution with high system rights
As Covid-19 disrupts people’s sleep, Google introduces ‘Bedtime’ feature for Android
Google postpones Android 11 launch amid US protests
9to5Google Daily 454: The Android 11 beta drops early for some, June Pixel Feature Drop arrives, plus more
Android 11 Beta 1 adds new ways to control Pixel Launcher app suggestions, including adding them to your home screen
Remote and interface for Google's upcoming Android TV dongle leaked
Nokia Android TV 43-inch model to launch on June 4: 4K, Dolby Vision, and more
Wallpaper image crashes some Android phones
Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
Two Critical Android Bugs Open Door to RCE
Best free games for kids for Android and iPhone
How to reverse image search on Android
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Mozilla Firefox 77 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of the Firefox 77 release include improved accessibility by allowing screen reader users to access the applications list in Firefox Options, providing labels for date/time inputs for users of accessibility tools and updated text in the JAWS screen reader for some live regions. This release also implements support for viewing and managing web certificates via a new about:certificate page, and adds Pocket recommendations on the New Tab page for users located in the United Kingdom (UK). Among other changes, Firefox 77 removes the browser.urlbar.oneOffSearches preference. Users will now have to uncheck the search engines on the One-Click Search Engines option in the about:preferences#search page if they want to hide the one-off search buttons. Direct: 77.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 77 Released With Security Fixes, AV1 Image File Support Firefox 77.0 Released with Pocket Recommendations for UK users Firefox 77.0
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
