today's leftovers
Finally Landed on Planet GNOME
Should I start with a deep introduction? Not sure! Okay, let me start from my first time with Linux. I installed my first Linux when I was around 17, It was OpenSUSE. I just burned iso and booted, HAHAHA It was a magnetic disk era. After some years I was getting deep into Linux. I consider Linux as an Icecream. Lots of flavors to eat. Eat whatever you like. Or make your own flavor. 4-5 years ago I was jumping over multiple distros. I tried multiple linux distros. But now I'm settled on a custom build Debian distro. My first encounter with GNOME was on Fedora. I still love Fedora. But Debian is ultra-fast with only selected packages and easy to make its flavor. This is my short Linux story.
Sound Recorder to modern HIG I
I'm back, reporting here what's done so far. I decided to post about every change in sound recorder I'm working on but most of the work was behind a scene. I mean no UI change.
But now new changes noticeable to end-users.
I'm also writing this development blog cause, I don't wanna give chance to other people to spread some false information about development around (Social Media, YouTube).
If you are reading this and you are working on any GNOME project, Please take 5-6 min and write about it frequently.
As I told I'm working on GNOME Sound Recorder, recently I changed many things in the application.
LibreOffice Tuesday T&T: Impress Presenter Screen
LibreOffice Impress is a valuable presentation software, with plenty of advanced features. One of the most liked by skilled presenters is the so called Presentation Screen, which shows the current and the next slide on screen, and the notes. It helps the presenter to maintain the rythm of the presentation, and to remember the details of the talk.
According to LibreOffice default configuration, the Presenter Screen shows only if the PC is connected to two displays. For some people this is a feature, for some others this is a bug.
PeaZip 7.3.1
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available.
How CHAOSS Measures Open Source Community Health
To learn more about the project, we spoke with Dawn Foster, Director of Open Source Community Strategy at VMware and member of the CHAOSS governing board.
FOSSlife: Please give our readers a bit of background on the CHAOSS project. How did it originate and what are its goals?
Dawn Foster: The community was formed as a result of a Birds of a Feather at the Linux Foundation Open Source Leadership Summit in 2017 out of a shared desire to collaborate on ways to measure open source project health. It was officially announced as a Linux Foundation project a few months later at the LF Open Source Summit North America. The idea was to bring together several different analytics tools, like GrimoireLab and cregit, into a coordinated effort while also developing metrics definitions that could be used by any implementation.
[...]
Dawn Foster: Anyone can participate in the CHAOSS project! I think sometimes people think that CHAOSS is all about software development on the tools we use to gather the metrics, and while that's an important part of what we do, it isn't everything. Most of the time, the working groups are discussing and defining metrics, which is something anyone can do.
We collaboratively work together in documents to define metrics to better understand what questions they answer and why they are important in addition to talking about what data you might need to collect. In some cases, like with many of the diversity and inclusion metrics, qualitative measurements are an important element of the metrics definitions. We need people from all backgrounds with different skills to help us define metrics in a way that is useful for a variety of people and organizations.
In addition to the metrics, CHAOSS is a fun community of smart and welcoming people, so it's a place where you can enjoy contributing!
NVIDIA K8s Device Plugin for Wind River Linux
The advent of containers has changed the way computational workloads are managed and orchestrated in modern computing environments. Given the paradigm shift towards the microservices, container orchestration has become of critical importance in today’s distributed and cloud systems [1].
Managing edge devices on the scale of hundreds and thousands is an onerous task. Fortunately, orchestrators such as Kubernetes take the complexity out of updates, roll-backs, and more in a platform-agnostic environment. [2]. Orchestrators provide the means to manage heterogeneous edge clusters. It is necessary to not only orchestrate containers but to discover the hardware specialized devices that the containers and orchestrator can leverage. Failing to manage these resources can lead to inefficiency, time drain, concurrency issues, and more.
Debian: SReview, Nageru, Clang build and More
Let’s Discover Xubuntu 20.04 With Xfce 4.14; A Review
One of the most gorgeous flavors of Ubuntu is Xubuntu, which is shipped by default with the Xfce desktop. Xfce is a very practical desktop environment that not only “just works”, but is also beautiful in its own characteristic way. Xubuntu 20.04 is the first LTS release to ship with Xfce 4.14, making it also the first LTS to fully experience the power of GTK 3 after it was imported from GTK 2 taking around 4 years of continuous work. The amounts of updates between Xubuntu 18.04 and 20.04 is huge. We’ll take you today in a tour in Xubuntu 20.04, what are its features and what bugs or issues you may face if you consider switching to it.
IBM/Red Hat: Security Enhanced Linux, Open Data Hub and More
Top Linux Distributions To Look Forward To In 2020
Following the most recent distribution update on Distrowatch – for the past 12 months, the statistics have barely changed and continues to be mostly in the favor of the better known operating system that has been around for a very long time. Surprisingly, over 170 distributions are still on the waiting list; and quite a handful of these are even dating back to as far as five years ago, interestingly enough, some of these distros have actually gained reasonable traction. This proves that a distro is not necessarily bad or unworthy if it doesn’t get or hasn’t gotten the approval of Distrowatch.
