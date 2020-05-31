5 common open source testing myths debunked
Open source tools are constantly changing the landscape of testing, and the community around these tools is bigger and more vocal than ever.
The first-ever State of Open Source Testing Survey examines the latest trends and developments across the software development industry. This survey received over 2,000 responses from practitioners across the behavior-driven development, functional testing, and load testing domains.
The survey reveals a great deal about software testing and how it uses open source, and based on the results, it's reasonable to expect an increased rate of adoption and deployment of open source tools.
The 20 Best Open Source BI Tools and Software in 2020
Open source BI tools provide a great value to the Linux users for managing their business. Business intelligence tools are popularly known as BI tools. It doesn’t matter whether it is a brick and mortar business organization or online business; they have to work with a lot of data for business intelligence. Business intelligence consists of some strategies for the data analysis of any business. Though it is not possible to process these huge piles of accumulated data manually. The open source software developers have created some computer programs for business intelligence.
Linux email client Geary is getting a responsive (phone-friendly) UI
I’m a big fan of desktop e-mail client Geary — it’s in our list of the best Ubuntu apps after all — so I’m particularly thrilled to hear that a “mobile version” is in the works.
Okay, okay: I say “mobile version” but what I more accurately mean is a mobile “face” for the app.
Y’know: a responsive interface designed to work well on a range of mobile devices, be it Linux phones like the Librem 5 or upcoming Linux tablets like the PineTab.
Alex, aka BabyWogue, uncovered work on an adaptive UI for Geary in code on the Geary repo on the Purism Gitlab instance. He built it and, as you’d expect, demoes the current state of progress in a video on his YouTube channel (which you can see embedded below).
today's leftovers
-
Should I start with a deep introduction? Not sure! Okay, let me start from my first time with Linux. I installed my first Linux when I was around 17, It was OpenSUSE. I just burned iso and booted, HAHAHA It was a magnetic disk era. After some years I was getting deep into Linux. I consider Linux as an Icecream. Lots of flavors to eat. Eat whatever you like. Or make your own flavor. 4-5 years ago I was jumping over multiple distros. I tried multiple linux distros. But now I'm settled on a custom build Debian distro. My first encounter with GNOME was on Fedora. I still love Fedora. But Debian is ultra-fast with only selected packages and easy to make its flavor. This is my short Linux story.
-
I'm back, reporting here what's done so far. I decided to post about every change in sound recorder I'm working on but most of the work was behind a scene. I mean no UI change.
But now new changes noticeable to end-users.
I'm also writing this development blog cause, I don't wanna give chance to other people to spread some false information about development around (Social Media, YouTube).
If you are reading this and you are working on any GNOME project, Please take 5-6 min and write about it frequently.
As I told I'm working on GNOME Sound Recorder, recently I changed many things in the application.
-
LibreOffice Impress is a valuable presentation software, with plenty of advanced features. One of the most liked by skilled presenters is the so called Presentation Screen, which shows the current and the next slide on screen, and the notes. It helps the presenter to maintain the rythm of the presentation, and to remember the details of the talk.
According to LibreOffice default configuration, the Presenter Screen shows only if the PC is connected to two displays. For some people this is a feature, for some others this is a bug.
-
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available.
-
To learn more about the project, we spoke with Dawn Foster, Director of Open Source Community Strategy at VMware and member of the CHAOSS governing board.
FOSSlife: Please give our readers a bit of background on the CHAOSS project. How did it originate and what are its goals?
Dawn Foster: The community was formed as a result of a Birds of a Feather at the Linux Foundation Open Source Leadership Summit in 2017 out of a shared desire to collaborate on ways to measure open source project health. It was officially announced as a Linux Foundation project a few months later at the LF Open Source Summit North America. The idea was to bring together several different analytics tools, like GrimoireLab and cregit, into a coordinated effort while also developing metrics definitions that could be used by any implementation.
[...]
Dawn Foster: Anyone can participate in the CHAOSS project! I think sometimes people think that CHAOSS is all about software development on the tools we use to gather the metrics, and while that's an important part of what we do, it isn't everything. Most of the time, the working groups are discussing and defining metrics, which is something anyone can do.
We collaboratively work together in documents to define metrics to better understand what questions they answer and why they are important in addition to talking about what data you might need to collect. In some cases, like with many of the diversity and inclusion metrics, qualitative measurements are an important element of the metrics definitions. We need people from all backgrounds with different skills to help us define metrics in a way that is useful for a variety of people and organizations.
In addition to the metrics, CHAOSS is a fun community of smart and welcoming people, so it's a place where you can enjoy contributing!
-
The advent of containers has changed the way computational workloads are managed and orchestrated in modern computing environments. Given the paradigm shift towards the microservices, container orchestration has become of critical importance in today’s distributed and cloud systems [1].
Managing edge devices on the scale of hundreds and thousands is an onerous task. Fortunately, orchestrators such as Kubernetes take the complexity out of updates, roll-backs, and more in a platform-agnostic environment. [2]. Orchestrators provide the means to manage heterogeneous edge clusters. It is necessary to not only orchestrate containers but to discover the hardware specialized devices that the containers and orchestrator can leverage. Failing to manage these resources can lead to inefficiency, time drain, concurrency issues, and more.
Recent comments
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago