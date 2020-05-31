Android Leftovers
5 common open source testing myths debunked
Open source tools are constantly changing the landscape of testing, and the community around these tools is bigger and more vocal than ever. The first-ever State of Open Source Testing Survey examines the latest trends and developments across the software development industry. This survey received over 2,000 responses from practitioners across the behavior-driven development, functional testing, and load testing domains. The survey reveals a great deal about software testing and how it uses open source, and based on the results, it's reasonable to expect an increased rate of adoption and deployment of open source tools.
The 20 Best Open Source BI Tools and Software in 2020
Open source BI tools provide a great value to the Linux users for managing their business. Business intelligence tools are popularly known as BI tools. It doesn’t matter whether it is a brick and mortar business organization or online business; they have to work with a lot of data for business intelligence. Business intelligence consists of some strategies for the data analysis of any business. Though it is not possible to process these huge piles of accumulated data manually. The open source software developers have created some computer programs for business intelligence.
Linux email client Geary is getting a responsive (phone-friendly) UI
I’m a big fan of desktop e-mail client Geary — it’s in our list of the best Ubuntu apps after all — so I’m particularly thrilled to hear that a “mobile version” is in the works. Okay, okay: I say “mobile version” but what I more accurately mean is a mobile “face” for the app. Y’know: a responsive interface designed to work well on a range of mobile devices, be it Linux phones like the Librem 5 or upcoming Linux tablets like the PineTab. Alex, aka BabyWogue, uncovered work on an adaptive UI for Geary in code on the Geary repo on the Purism Gitlab instance. He built it and, as you’d expect, demoes the current state of progress in a video on his YouTube channel (which you can see embedded below).
