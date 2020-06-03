Language Selection

Qt Creator 4.12.2 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of June 2020 11:20:02 AM
KDE

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12.2!

This release of Qt Creator supports Qt for MCUs 1.2 and fixes various smaller issues.

The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12.2 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.

From Earth to orbit with Linux and SpaceX

In a terrible year, it was a great moment. On May 30, SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the first private-manned spacecraft ever and the first US-manned spaceflight in nine years, successfully delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into orbit. Taking them was SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9, powered by rocket fuel and Linux. Like supercomputers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and many mission-critical devices, the Falcon 9 flies with Linux. SpaceX's software engineers explained several years ago how the Falcon 9 programming works. Read more

Android Leftovers

Firefox on Fedora finally gets VA-API on Wayland

When you run Gnome Wayland session on Fedora you get Firefox with Wayland backend by default. Make sure you have the latest Firefox 77.0 for Fedora 32 / Fedora 31. You also need working VA-API acceleration and ffmpeg (valib) packages. They are provided by RPM Fusion repository. Enable it and install ffmpeg, libva and libva-utils. Read more

