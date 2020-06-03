Ubuntu: Snaps and Zsys
Your own in-house snap factory
When working with customers on snaps and Ubuntu Core one of the most asked questions I get in calls and at events in booth discussions is about building your code in-house.
Many companies simply do not allow their sources to leave the house …yet many of these customers have also used https://build.snapcraft.io before for their test projects …
Typically I point such customers to use lxd and snapcraft manually, or to just go with multipass … but then the question comes up “how do I build for my ARM IoT device” ?
There is no easy way to cross-build snaps so it usually boils down to some complex setup that has some ARM device in the back end doing the actual building and requires some more or less complex work to get it up and running.
Ubuntu's ZFS Daemon Zsys 0.5 Released
As part of their work on ZFS support improvements for the in-development Ubuntu 20.10, Zsys 0.5 has been tagged and landing in the "Groovy Gorilla" repository for this ZFS daemon spearheaded by Canonical developers.
With Zsys 0.5, TRIM (autotrim) is now being enabled for users upgrading their system in order to enhance the solid-state drive performance. Zsys 0.5 also fixes a possible infinite loop garbage collection bug, snapshots will stop being taken when there is less than 20% free disk space, APT integration improvements for the automated snapshots, and various other changes.
