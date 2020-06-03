Language Selection

Ubuntu: Snaps and Zsys

Ubuntu
  • Your own in-house snap factory

    When working with customers on snaps and Ubuntu Core one of the most asked questions I get in calls and at events in booth discussions is about building your code in-house.

    Many companies simply do not allow their sources to leave the house …yet many of these customers have also used https://build.snapcraft.io before for their test projects …

    Typically I point such customers to use lxd and snapcraft manually, or to just go with multipass … but then the question comes up “how do I build for my ARM IoT device” ?

    There is no easy way to cross-build snaps so it usually boils down to some complex setup that has some ARM device in the back end doing the actual building and requires some more or less complex work to get it up and running.

  • Ubuntu's ZFS Daemon Zsys 0.5 Released

    As part of their work on ZFS support improvements for the in-development Ubuntu 20.10, Zsys 0.5 has been tagged and landing in the "Groovy Gorilla" repository for this ZFS daemon spearheaded by Canonical developers.

    With Zsys 0.5, TRIM (autotrim) is now being enabled for users upgrading their system in order to enhance the solid-state drive performance. Zsys 0.5 also fixes a possible infinite loop garbage collection bug, snapshots will stop being taken when there is less than 20% free disk space, APT integration improvements for the automated snapshots, and various other changes.

Proton 5.0-8 Release Candidate

  • Proton 5.0-8 Release Candidate Brings Game Fixes, Performance Improvements

    Valve and CodeWeavers have been preparing a new release of the Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play with running modern Windows games on Linux. Out this morning is the release candidate of the imminent Proton 5.0-8 release. Proton 5.0-8 RC is bringing: - Crash fixes for Detroit: Become Human, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Unity of Command II, and Splineter Cell Blacklist.

  • Steam Play Proton 5.0-8 has a Release Candidate up for testing

    Today, CodeWeavers developer Andrew Eikum put up a first Release Candidate for Steam Play Proton 5.0-8. Need more info on what Steam Play is? See our dedicated page. With an aim for gathering feedback and finding issues in the new release, to then push it out for everyone later if testing goes well. It has some major improvements in it but like with previous Proton RC releases, it's subject to change and some updates can be removed.

Zorin OS 15 – An Ultimate Linux Desktop Designed for Windows and macOS Users

In the advent of Linux’s grand entrance into the PC space back in 1993, has been an insurgency of operating systems and that time also happened to be the wake of a technological-oriented generation adopting computers at a much faster pace than ever before. In the light of this fact, Debian took off grandly (two years after Linux was born) and through it, a staggering 200 independent distributions have poured out – thanks to Ian Murdock. We can likewise say thanks to Canonical/Ubuntu for driving the concept of user-friendliness and usability for the “normal human” which other distros like Linux Mint et ‘al have perfected over the years to the extent at which it is more than reliable in this day and age. Read more

Software Releases: Audacious and Tor Browser

  • Audacious 4.0.4 Released with Further Qt5 UI Improvements

    Audacious music player 4.0.4 was released 2 days ago with further improvements to the new Qt5 UI. Ubuntu PPA updated for all current Ubuntu releases.

  • Onion location and Onion names in Tor Browser 9.5

    Yesterday the Tor Browser 9.5 was released. I am excited about this release for some user-focused updates. [...] This is the first proof of concept built along with Freedom of the Press Foundation (yes, my team) and HTTPS Everywhere to help people to use simple names for onion addresses. For example, below, you can see that I typed theintercept.securedrop.tor.onion on the browser, and that took us to The Intercept’s SecureDrop address.

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.0a1

    Tor Browser 10.0a1 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.

