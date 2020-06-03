Software Releases: Audacious and Tor Browser
Audacious 4.0.4 Released with Further Qt5 UI Improvements
Audacious music player 4.0.4 was released 2 days ago with further improvements to the new Qt5 UI. Ubuntu PPA updated for all current Ubuntu releases.
Onion location and Onion names in Tor Browser 9.5
Yesterday the Tor Browser 9.5 was released. I am excited about this release for some user-focused updates.
[...]
This is the first proof of concept built along with Freedom of the Press Foundation (yes, my team) and HTTPS Everywhere to help people to use simple names for onion addresses. For example, below, you can see that I typed theintercept.securedrop.tor.onion on the browser, and that took us to The Intercept’s SecureDrop address.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0a1
Tor Browser 10.0a1 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
