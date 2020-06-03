Frequency scaling — adjusting a CPU's operating frequency to save power when the workload demands are low — is common practice across systems supported by Linux. It is, however, viewed with some suspicion in data-center settings, where power consumption is less of a concern and there is a strong emphasis on getting the most performance out of the hardware. At the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), Giovanni Gherdovich worried that frequency scaling may be about to go extinct in data centers; he made a plea for improving its behavior for such workloads while there is still time. He started with a quote from a car-rally driver: "if in doubt, go flat out". This may not actually be the best advice for drivers of motor vehicles, he said, but it may be the right approach for frequency scaling. Users in data centers often switch to the "performance" CPU-frequency governor, which is not frequency scaling. This governor, which simply runs at full speed all the time, reflects one outcome of the tension between energy efficiency and raw performance. Program managers tend to be interested in performance first, and performance is the first thing that customers see. The cost of power usage is only discovered later, resulting in attempts to hack efficiency into a data-center deployment as an afterthought. It would be better to have that efficiency there from the outset, he said. He asked the audience a question: assume you are a regional bank running an on-premises data center. Which CPU-frequency governor would you choose? The intel_pstate powersave governor would be the smart choice for now. But the intel_pstate performance governor beckons. The "schedutil" governor is the upcoming next generation. Would you pick one of those, or just go with whatever default the distribution picked? The choice is not obvious. Frequency scaling looks like a risk for a data-center user. Can the distribution vendor be trusted to have made the right choice? For distributors, the bank is a customer who must be catered to. Which governor would you set as the default?