In the advent of Linux’s grand entrance into the PC space back in 1993, has been an insurgency of operating systems and that time also happened to be the wake of a technological-oriented generation adopting computers at a much faster pace than ever before. In the light of this fact, Debian took off grandly (two years after Linux was born) and through it, a staggering 200 independent distributions have poured out – thanks to Ian Murdock. We can likewise say thanks to Canonical/Ubuntu for driving the concept of user-friendliness and usability for the “normal human” which other distros like Linux Mint et ‘al have perfected over the years to the extent at which it is more than reliable in this day and age.

Today, CodeWeavers developer Andrew Eikum put up a first Release Candidate for Steam Play Proton 5.0-8. Need more info on what Steam Play is? See our dedicated page. With an aim for gathering feedback and finding issues in the new release, to then push it out for everyone later if testing goes well. It has some major improvements in it but like with previous Proton RC releases, it's subject to change and some updates can be removed.

Valve and CodeWeavers have been preparing a new release of the Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play with running modern Windows games on Linux. Out this morning is the release candidate of the imminent Proton 5.0-8 release. Proton 5.0-8 RC is bringing: - Crash fixes for Detroit: Become Human, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Unity of Command II, and Splineter Cell Blacklist.

Software Releases: Audacious and Tor Browser Audacious 4.0.4 Released with Further Qt5 UI Improvements Audacious music player 4.0.4 was released 2 days ago with further improvements to the new Qt5 UI. Ubuntu PPA updated for all current Ubuntu releases.

Onion location and Onion names in Tor Browser 9.5 Yesterday the Tor Browser 9.5 was released. I am excited about this release for some user-focused updates. [...] This is the first proof of concept built along with Freedom of the Press Foundation (yes, my team) and HTTPS Everywhere to help people to use simple names for onion addresses. For example, below, you can see that I typed theintercept.securedrop.tor.onion on the browser, and that took us to The Intercept’s SecureDrop address.

New Release: Tor Browser 10.0a1 Tor Browser 10.0a1 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory. Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.