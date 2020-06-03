Review of MODICIA O.S.
When it comes to unpopular distros, people often question reliability as a factor. MODICIA O.S. is not a mainstream distro like RHEL, Debian, or SUSE Linux, etc., but is not backed by any large company. This leads many to believe that off-meta distros are just low-quality “discount” systems that will break apart after some time.
Well, that is not the case with MODICIA O.S. The dev team behind Modicia Web Design and Development has been working to spread Linux since 1998. Devs use it themselves for their multimedia production. The distro is built to meet user demands with ease.
The latest MODICIA O.S. 20.144 is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This gives MODICIA a solid base for stability and community support. As for the desktop environment, it comes with a modified version of Xfce. MODICIA also comes with various tools by default; for example, office-related tools, browsers, and others.
