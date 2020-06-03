The purpose of a cpuidle governor is to decide which idle state a CPU should go into when it has no useful work to do; the cpuidle driver then actually puts the CPU into that state. But, at the 2020 Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel summit (OSPM), Abhishek Goel presented a new cpuidle driver that doesn't actually change the processor's power state at all. Such a driver will clearly save no power, but it can be quite useful as a tool for evaluating and debugging cpuidle policies.

Goel began by saying that this work was motivated by a performance problem encountered with high-latency idle states — deep CPU sleep states that take a long time to restart from. A GPU-oriented workload that generated lots of interrupts was involved; the time between those interrupts was just enough to cause the governor to choose a deep idle state. That created latency which added up over time as the workload progressed. The temporary workaround was to increase the target latency (the expected sleep time) for those idle states by a factor of three to five, biasing the idle-state choice toward the shallower states. It solved the problem, but is "not elegant"; others will undoubtedly find workloads that go wrong in other ways.

Rafael Wysocki interjected to suggest using the pm_qos mechanism instead; its purpose is to address just this sort of latency issue, and he was curious to know why it didn't work. Part of the problem, evidently, is that pm_qos will disable the deeper idle states entirely, but there can be value in having them remain available for the truly long idle periods. Parth Shah added that, on the Power architecture, this is even more true; without getting to those deeper idle states little energy will be saved.