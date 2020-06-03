Improve Linux system performance with noatime
Whenever I upgrade Linux on my home computer, I have a list of tasks I usually do. They've become habits over the years: I back up my files, wipe the system, reinstall from scratch, restore my files, then reinstall my favorite extra applications. I also make a few system tweaks. I've been making some of these tweaks for so long that I recently wondered if I still needed to do them.
One tweak is atime, which is one of the three timestamps on every file on Linux (more on that later). Specifically, I wondered if it's still worth it to disable atime in more recent Linux systems. Since atime is updated every time the file is accessed, my understanding was that it had a significant impact on system performance.
ZFS focus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: ZSys state collection
In the past couple of articles, we explained the core state concept of ZSys, and when we create state saves in particular. A lot of those operations are automated either on a time-scheduled (user states save), on system changes (installation, upgrade or removal for system states) and also when you ask a revert to a previous states.
Even if individually, the cost of a state save is really low, this creates more and more ZFS datasets over time that will take some disk space. We needed to shape a strategy to clean them up on the go, silently, for our users.
Using AppImage for Linux package management
A big part of administrating Linux machines—especially remote machines—is managing and installing software. When something goes wrong with a local application or when something on the filesystem breaks and needs fixing, you're often going to want to push updates without having to travel many miles to sit down in front of a physical screen. As I explain in my Pluralsight course Linux system maintenance and troubleshooting, a lot of problems can be solved through Bash scripts of course, but there are still plenty of cases where there's no alternative to a good, old fashioned binary.
Imagine that some of your remote systems need new applications installed, so the team members using those computers will be able to perform some business function. Being able to leverage the integration and automation of one of the major Linux repository systems—like Debian or RPM—can make your administration tasks a whole lot easier.
The 50 Practical Examples of The SED Command in Linux
No matter whether you are a system admin or a mere enthusiast, chances are you need to work with text documents often. Linux, like other Unices’, provides some of the best text manipulation utilities for the end-users. The sed command-line utility is one such tool that makes text processing far more convenient and productive. If you’re a seasoned user, you should already know about sed. However, beginners often feel that learning sed requires extra hard work and thus refrain from using this mesmerizing tool. That’s why we have undertaken the liberty to produce this guide and help them learn the basics of sed as easily as possible.
