Monster Train: Review
This is Monster Train, a roguelike deckbuilder where you draft cards to play spells and creatures to defend your 3 floor train from constant attack. The game combines the randomness, single life, and replayability of roguelikes with card games, but you face off against the computer rather than another human directly. As you progress in a playthrough (run) you are given options to upgrade and remove cards, constantly trying to make your deck better to survive each round of enemies and bosses.
[...]
A welcome addition is the lore, for each card and enemy. While this is optional and easy to ignore or disable, it provides context to the world and some of its history. Often when action games try too hard on story it falls very flat, when hints, lore, and atmosphere can go a long way (see Dark Souls and earlier Blizzard games vs Diablo 3 or most ARPGs). The lore of Monster Train paints the broad outlines of each clan, the origin of the railway and bosses, and hints at the narrator writing it all down. Did I mention there is a clan of melting wax people that get “reformed” after being melted down?
-
Side-scrolling rogue-like brawler Ascendant is now free on GOG
It's coming close to the weekend so how about trying out a new FREE game? During GOG's current big Summer Sale which runs for another few days, they've made Ascendant free. Ascendant is an action-platformer that's also a rogue-like brawler, with a very colourful and inviting style.
You are a demigod who invades a plane controlled by your rivals. They will stop at nothing to eliminate you. Only the most impressive warriors will triumph over their armies of zealots and beasts. By exploring the world to discover new weapons, spells, and blessings, and learning how to survive in this brutal realm, you may have a small chance at winning.
-
Colourful cyberpunk adventure Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER coming to Linux
Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER is the next mystery adventure set in the world of MidBoss' previous game, the well received 2064: Read Only Memories and it will be coming to Linux at release.
It was announced quite some time ago, which we missed, but thanks to it recently appearing on Steam we can see that it's confirmed to be coming to Linux (their press info confirms this too). Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER will have you will return to the vibrant cyberpunk world of Neo-San Francisco from 2064: Read Only Memories, filled with friendly and familiar faces. NEURODIVER will introduce new characters, locations, and mechanics, including the ability to dive into and change other characters’ memories, as well as overhauled art and an unsolved case to crack with multiple endings.
-
The Zone: Stalker Stories blends exploration, card battles and an RPG
Currently in development with an early demo due during the Steam Game Festival, The Zone: Stalker Stories sounds like a pretty special blend of gameplay features.
Illuminated Games, whose last games The Next World and Golem Creation Kit also supported Linux, say they're directly inspired by Slay the Spire, S.T.A.L.K.E.R and Darkest Dungeon with The Zone aiming to blend together exploration, card battles and RPG elements, with a rich story crafted by industry veterans (Mount & Blade, The Next World). Not only is it currently planned to release for Linux, I spoke to Illuminated Games who confirmed that they will have a "pre-alpha" demo available during the Steam Game Festival Summer Edition which starts on June 9.
This is the Zone -- a post-apocalyptic world where strangeness and confusion are the norm, filled with treasure, danger, exploration and strategic card battles. Advance through environments filled with deadly anomalies and twisted abominations. Unearth artifacts of incomprehensible power, and use them. Develop your psionic abilities to the limit and blow away your enemies with the power of your mind.
-
Theme Hospital game engine CorsixTH new release in testing
CorsixTH is a brilliant free and open source game engine for Theme Hospital, enabling it to play smoothly on modern systems and other improvements. Theme Hospital is a true classic, one that absolutely should be kept alive. I may be a little biased there though, as it was a game I played a great many hours of in my youth.
It's been over a year since the last CorsixTH release but it's coming soon! CorsixTH 0.64 has a first Release Candidate now up and in need of some testing. A big new experimental feature landed enabling ISO images of the game to be used as a data source. In addition many game bugs have been fixed, multiple of which were somewhat game-breaking with rooms being stuck and level errors. Memory leaks were also plugged up, some UI elements are now sized properly in all languages and Epidemic patients previously couldn't be treated while they were seeking a room.
-
AMD Wattman-like open source app CoreCtrl adds NAVI support
CoreCtrl, a free and open source Linux app that's been compared to AMD's official Wattman has a brand new release out. The application, made by developer Juan Palacios, has an aim to make tinkering with your hardware performance setup easy.
It lets you setup application profiles to have your Linux PC automatically adjust hardware frequencies, voltage, fan speeds and more when something is launched (or globally). With the latest update released May 31 it adds in support for AMD NAVI, had a rework of advanced power management controls for newer hardware, there's a workaround for high cpu load on some hardware plus French and Catalan translations.
-
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin to officially launch in February 2021
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, another popular retro-FPS throwback from KillPixel and 3D Realms now finally has a release date of February 25, 2021. Currently in Early Access, they also just recently release a second big content update.
It's not currently officially supported on Linux, however it will be releasing properly for Linux next year too. Although from what we've been told it might not be at the exact same time as the Windows version. Until then though, you can actually play it with open source as KillPixel use a modified version of the DarkPlaces Quake game engine which you can find right now on GitHub. Our contributor, Samsai, actually did this and took a look in a previous article and video where it runs well.
-
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus adds gamepad support
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus just became more accessible than ever, thanks to Bulwark Studios adding full gamepad support and it appears to work great.
Turn-based strategy games like this are a fantastic fit for gamepad support too. You don't need super-fast responsive times or any kind of accuracy, as you're not directly controlling actions but rather picking positions and executing plans. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is an incredibly stylish and very well done strategy game too, one that does Warhammer well and controlling The Adeptus Mechanicus is certainly interesting.
-
Linux Powered Industrial IoT Gateway Offers WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE Connectivity
Compulab IOT-GATE-IMX8 is a Debian Linux powered fanless Industrial IoT gateway powered by NXP i.MX 8M Mini processor and specially designed for industrial control and monitoring with optional support for WiFI 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE, and GNSS connectivity. The gateway is equipped with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC flash, takes variable DC input from 8V to 36V, and operates in a wide temperature range of -40C to 80°C with the company providing a 5-year warranty and 15-year availability.
Android Leftovers
Variscite Rises to Platinum Member of NXP Partner Program[Tel-Aviv, Israel, June 04, 2020] Following a very successful partnership between the two companies and Gold membership in the NXP Partner Program for 8 years, under which hundreds of end products were designed around Variscite’s System on Modules based on NXP’s i.MX applications processors, both companies have decided to strengthen their partnership further. With this decision, Variscite becomes the only System on Module vendor to join NXP’s Platinum Partner. “Since the launch of the i.MX 6 series in 2012, the number of markets and companies utilizing our processors has grown exponentially,” Commented Ron Martino, senior vice president and general manager, Edge Processing Business, NXP Semiconductors. “Having strong module partners who enable us to reach and extend market penetration has been critical for our i.MX product line growth. Among our many valued partners, Variscite exemplifies exceptional collaboration through their adoption of i.MX 6 to i.MX 8 portfolios, innovative SOM design, and customer adoption across a wide variety of markets. The promotion of Variscite to our Platinum Program level is well deserved and will be the foundation for further collaboration and growth between our two companies.” “This promotion brings a closer collaboration with NXP that will enrich the enablement and implementation of system solutions based on Variscite’s products and NXP’s technologies” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. For the past 17 years, Variscite designed, developed, and manufactured a wide range of System on Modules focusing on i.MX 6, 7 and 8 processor series, providing its customers with trusted embedded solutions for different verticals and purposes. Variscite has been part of the early access for all i.MX 8 series platforms. During the past two years, Variscite launched a respectable number of new System on Modules based on i.MX 8M, i.MX 8M Mini, i.MX 8M Nano, i.MX 8X and i.MX 8QuadMax SoCs and will soon launch modules based on the i.MX 8M Plus. The Variscite products launched in synchronization with NXP’s new product introductions, delivering strong collaboration in go-to-market strategies. Variscite continually sets a high bar for the Arm®-based System on Module market, focusing on strong customer support, closely accompanying its customer from the early concept phase to successful mass production. With the launch of the various i.MX 8 applications processor platforms, Variscite has established two highly-scalable, pin-compatible product families based on NXP i.MX 6 and i.MX 8 series. The VAR-SOM and DART Pin2Pin product families offer Variscite’s customers significant long-term advantages such as high scalability, optimized cost/performance, ease of development, and extended lifetime longevity. Learn more: Variscite Partner Profile on NXP.com
Greenie 20.04 Released: Ubuntu-Based Linux Distro For E-Book Readers And Authors
Greenie Linux is a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution specially designed for e-book readers and writers. It originates from Slovakia and hence optimized for users in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. However, Greenie OS also supports the English language. Stanislav Hoferek, Greenie Linux developer, has recently released the new version Greenie 20.04. The latest release packs the power of both Ubuntu 20.04 LTS repositories and Kubuntu using KDE Plasma desktop 5.18. K Desktop Environment (KDE) is a new entry in Greenie Linux that replaces its previous MATE desktop.
