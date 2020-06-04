In the days when Linux was a fledgling operating system, font handling was often identified as a major weakness. It was true that Linux then had problems with dealing with TrueType fonts, its font subsystem was prehistoric compared to its competitors, there was a dearth of decent fonts, difficulties in adding and configuring fonts made it almost impossible for beginners to improve matters for themselves, and jagged fonts with no anti-aliasing just added to a rather amateurish looking desktop. Fortunately, the situation is considerably better these days, with a better quality of user interface typography. With the continuing improving FreeType font engine producing high quality output, natively supporting scalable font formats like TrueType, Linux is making great strides although there’s still some way to go. Dealing with fonts under Linux can sometimes be tricky.

Leftovers: Programming, Benchmarks, CMS and Mozilla 'Telemetry' 3 Top Node.js Package Managers for Linux Node.js is one of the most popular programming languages rocking the software development industry in the world over. While developing and using Node.js applications, one common software that developers and general users will always find themselves relying on is a package manager. A Node.js package manager interacts with online package repositories (that contain Node.js libraries, applications, and related packages) and helps in many ways including package installation and dependency management. Some package managers also feature project management components.

Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 Released Intel has released oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 as their latest snapshot for the current state of their LLVM-based Data Parallel C++ Compiler. Data Parallel C++ is Intel's cross-architecture language for direct programming that is derived from C++. DPC++ leverages Khronos' SYCL and the LLVM Clang compiler infrastructure so that the generated code in conjunction with the DPC++ run-time can run on hardware from CPUs to GPUs, FPGAs, and other specialized accelerators.

Testing in Go: philosophy and tools The Go programming language comes with tools for writing and running tests: the standard library's testing package, and the go test command to run test suites. Like the language itself, Go's philosophy for writing tests is minimalist: use the lightweight testing package along with helper functions written in plain Go. The idea is that tests are just code, and since a Go developer already knows how to write Go using its abstractions and types, there's no need to learn a quirky domain-specific language for writing tests.

Marco Zehe: My Journey To Ghost As I wrote in my last post, this blog has moved from WordPress to Ghost recently. Ghost is a modern publishing platform that focuses on the essentials. Unlike WordPress, it doesn‘t try to be the one-stop solution for every possible use case. Instead, it is a CMS geared towards bloggers, writers, and publishers of free and premium content. In other words, people like me. :-) After a lot of research, some pros and cons soul searching, and some experimentation, last week I decided to go through with the migration. This blog is hosted with the Ghost Foundation‘s Ghost(Pro) offering. So not only do I get excellent hosting, but my monthly fee will also be a donation to the foundation and help future development. They also take care of updates for me and that everything runs smoothly. And through a worldwide CDN, the site is now super fast no matter where my visitors come from.

Kiwi TCMS 8.4 We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 8.4!

he Glean SDK and iOS Application Extensions, or A Tale of Two Sandboxes Recently, I had the pleasure of working with our wonderful iOS developers here at Mozilla in instrumenting Lockwise, one of our iOS applications, with the Glean SDK. At this point, I’ve already helped integrate it with several other applications, all of which went pretty smoothly, and Lockwise for iOS held true to that. It wasn’t until later, when unexpected things started happening, that I realized something was amiss… [...] Well, that wasn’t ideal, to say the least, so we began an investigation to determine what course of action we should (or could) take. We went back and forth over the details but ultimately we determined that the Glean SDK shouldn’t know about processes and that there wasn’t much we could do aside from blocking it from running in the extensions and documenting the fact that it was up to the Glean SDK-using application to ensure that metrics were only collected by the main process application. I was a bit sad that there wasn’t much we could do to make the user-experience better for Glean SDK consumers, but sometimes you just can’t predict the challenges you will face when implementing a truly cross-platform thing. I still hold out hope that a way will open up to make this easier, but the lesson I learned from all of this is that sometimes you can’t win but it’s important to stick to the design and do the best you can.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 1 Readies Another Round Of Benchmarking Features This week marks 16 years since starting Phoronix.com and 12 years since the Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 release, so what better way to celebrate than a new development release of the Phoronix Test Suite.