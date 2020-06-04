The June 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the June 2020 issue:
* Short Topix: Privacy Issues Emerge During Pandemic
* Finally! Blade Runner On PCLinuxOS!
* Inkscape Tutorial: Draw A Rope
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Hallvor
* Mind Your Step: Remembering Geocities
* ms_meme's Nook: Silence In The Forum
* USB4 Is Coming! USB4 Is Coming!
* Repo Review: Manuskript
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Grilled Skinny Fish With Strawberry-Poblano Relish
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (9.9 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-06.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202006epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (8.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202006mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
