Linuxfx 10: A Smart, Easy Way to Transition From Windows
Linuxfx is a great OS to run on older computers. It does not need very advanced hardware. A dual-core rig with a minimum of 2 GB of RAM is enough to run the system without lags or sluggishness.
However, you will experience far superior performance if your hardware exceeds the minimum requirement. The sweet spot is at least 4 GB RAM and 16 GB of free disk space.
Installation is a no-brainer as well. It is a fairly straightforward process that takes around 5 minutes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 642 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 30 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago