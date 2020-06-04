Raspberry Pi based dev kit launches for eSync automotive OTA
Excelfore announced a development kit for its eSync Automotive OTA software that includes two Raspberry Pi’s that emulate device and gateway. CAN expansion boards will be added soon.
Excelfore has launched a Linux-based development kit for its eSync OTA software for automotive over-the-air updates and data aggregation. The company refers to the kit as the eSync OTA software development kit (SDK), although it also includes a pair of Raspberry Pi SBCs, with expansion boards on the way.
