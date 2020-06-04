The June 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the June 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Privacy Issues Emerge During Pandemic * Finally! Blade Runner On PCLinuxOS! * Inkscape Tutorial: Draw A Rope * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Hallvor * Mind Your Step: Remembering Geocities * ms_meme's Nook: Silence In The Forum * USB4 Is Coming! USB4 Is Coming! * Repo Review: Manuskript * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Grilled Skinny Fish With Strawberry-Poblano Relish * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (9.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-06.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202006epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (8.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202006mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U / Ryzen 7 4700U Against Intel With 141 Benchmarks Following the initial benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U performance a few days ago, here is another more exhaustive look at the performance of this six-core Zen 2 mobile processor as well as that of the eight core Ryzen 7 4700U and several competing Intel CPUs in 140+ benchmarks. Here is a fresh round of benchmarking with the Core i7 1065G7, Core i7 8565U, and Core i7 9750H up against the Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U. The comparable Intel parts were based upon what I had available for testing... Given laptop vendors generally being less than interested in Linux benchmarks/reviews, generally I have to buy the laptops for Linux testing, thus the limited selection compared to our desktop and server benchmarking. The Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U are the only Ryzen 4000 mobile parts I have at the moment that were acquired through retail channels. The Ryzen 5 4500U is within the Lenovo Flex 5 and the Ryzen 7 4700U in the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14).