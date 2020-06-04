Games: LöVE (or Love2D), GamerOS and Beyond
What Is Love2D?
Let's try to answer what Love 2D is: LöVE (or Love2D) is an open source multiplatform engine for the development of 2D video games. The engine is written in C ++ and uses Lua as its scripting language. It is published under the zlib license.
The API provided by the engine provides access to the video and sound functions of the host machine through the SDL and OpenGL libraries, or, since version 0.10, also OpenGL ES 2 and 3. Fonts can be rendered using the FreeType engine. A version of the engine called piLöve was ported specifically to Raspberry Pi.
It also provides basic "sandbox" management of files to prevent access to the entire disc and system from the running games. In other words, the games in Love 2D language are sandboxed, to limit their level of access to the host machine.
LöVE is still maintained by its original developers.
This engine is often found in the compositions of video game development competitions, such as the international competition Ludum Dare.
Electronic Arts Launches 25+ Games on Steam Starting Today
New EA games developed for PC will also launch on Steam alongside other platforms, including the Command & Conquer™ Remastered Collection which launches tomorrow, providing mod support with the Steam Workshop as this game is one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL
GamerOS, An Enhanced Version of SteamOS
Let’s walk down memory lane to 2013. Valve had launched Steam for Linux in 2012, and the following year, introduced their idea of console gaming with SteamOS.
It was an exciting time for Linux gaming. Gabe Newell complained of Windows 8 and its’ awful representation of being a desktop-tablet hybrid, along with their walled garden that is the Windows Store. So Valve decided to take matters into their own hands by using the power of Linux, and in so doing, created SteamOS — a Debian-based distribution that launches Steam Big Picture Mode on startup, thereby preventing the need for a mouse and keyboard.
Needless to say, I think we’re all aware that Valve’s partnership with various distributors like Dell and iBuyPower to get SteamOS on their machines — dubbed the Steam machines — had been met with a lot of skepticism and therefore launched poorly. Not only was the selection of games limited — due to the need for Steam games to be natively built for Linux in order to work with SteamOS — but console gamers reasoned, “Why should I have to pay nearly twice the money on this, when I can get a traditional console for a lot less?”
Then there was the nightmare that was installing SteamOS, for creating your own Steam machine. Ekianjo had penned his frustrations with SteamOS a few years back, and much of his thoughts I concur with — getting partitions to work along nicely, getting Wi-Fi drivers to work, outdated video drivers, a bunch of other junk I don’t need to fill you up on.
I know I’ve already offended a few die-hards out there. But there’s a huge plus to all this that I haven’t covered.
Keep up with Crusader Kings 3 info thanks to a new dev video
Working from home certainly has a lot of challenges but Paradox Development Studio has continued on with Crusader Kings 3 and they have another roundup of what's to come.
The latest video covers development topics across April and May, covering a multitude of topics important to all aspiring rulers. Bits covered includes more insight into religion and faith systems, heresies and doctrines, map features and modes and the list goes on. Crusader Kings 3 is shaping up to be a massive game at release, which isn't surprising since it's a grand strategy game and they likely want to avoid the issues Imperator had.
KeeperRL Alpha 30 adds Gnomes and enemies that steal your lair
Michał Brzozowski, developer of long-running roguelike KeeperRL, announced the release of the Alpha 30 and it's big with some seriously fun sounding features. KeeperRL became quite popular due to the way it merges together roguelike, base-building and a mix of strategy and RPG mechanics all into one roof.
One of the biggest additions in Alpha 30 are the Gnomes, a new playable faction. They're not powerful directly in combat but they are a crafty bunch. You can make mechanical contraptions to dominate dungeons and battlefields with a new automaton crafting mechanic.
Stadia exclusive Crayta will show off the unique State Share feature
State Share, one of the features of Stadia that Google announced early on looks to be finally coming along with the release of the Stadia exclusive Crayta.
Crayta is one of the titles announced during the April Stadia Connect presentation. It looks like a huge amount of fun too. A creative game where you and others can build and share multiplayer games, bringing down barriers to enable play and creation in real-time and then instant play them and get anyone else to join in. It's one of the games that (in my opinion) might actually pull people into Stadia properly because of the uniqueness to it and how Stadia can benefit such a game.
Finally! Blade Runner On PCLinuxOS!
The design of the Blade Runner game was extremely ambitious for the time. In contrast to many contemporary games, the game engine included pre-rendered backgrounds and 3D characters, but did not require the use of any 3D hardware accelerator. Designers David Leary and James Walls achieved this through self-developed technology using voxels (pixels with width, height and depth). Castle explains:
"We had to invent a new technology for the characters. We went back to voxel technology and used it as a launch pad. What we are using are not voxels, but a kind of 'voxels plus'. We use voxels to make rotations, transformations and three-dimensional projections that create the character, but in fact we use a very fast polygon rendering engine to render the polygons on the screen. Because we do not need a voxel model that is so dense that every pixel is a voxel, we are able to achieve much higher frame rates with many more polygons on the screen and with many characters."
"When we told Intel that we were making a 640x480 game, 65,000 colors that emulates true colors, with 16-bit Z-buffer and six-channel CD-quality audio, they said: You can't - the PCI bus doesn't support it.
"So we feel good about ourselves, because we haven't mentioned the 750,000 polygons for the characters yet", Castle said, with a smirk.
Graphically, the game resembles some games of the time, with pre-rendered 3D scenarios, and 3D characters, in this case, with the voxel-plus technique. It's something similar to franchises like Alone in the Dark and Resident Evil. However, in a totally different and exciting way, the scenarios have lighting, and even though they are pre-rendered images, they are animated: fans that roll (and the game has many), and the lights change, blink. There are NPCs walking and spinners in the skies. The rain constantly falls, and it makes puddles on the ground.
[...]
Speaking in 2015 about a possible re-release of the game via Steam or GOG.com, Louis Castle explained that the source code and assets were lost when Westwood moved its studio from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, making a relaunch or an HD remaster impossible. Even if the code were found, restoring almost a terabyte of assets, whether for new pre-rendered or 3D real-time scenarios, would cost tens of millions of dollars, making the relaunch as unlikely as a sequel. The Blade Runner partnership and Electronic Arts held the rights to the game for many years at this point.
However, the game would finally arrive on GOG.com on December 17, 2019, following an agreement with Alcon Interactive Group and the website, using ScummVM: Several attempts have been made to reverse engineer the game's engine. As it is technically complex with voxel graphics for game actors, video backgrounds and random paths, the final project took eight years to complete. The new Blade Runner engine was added to the ScummVM game engine collection on October 13, 2016 and took another three years to be ready for public testing on June 16, 2019 and included in ScummVM version 2.1.0.
