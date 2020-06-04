Announcing Rust 1.44.0
The Rust team has published a new version of Rust, 1.44.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
This is a shorter blog post than usual: in acknowledgement that taking a stand against the police brutality currently happening in the US and the world at large is more important than sharing tech knowledge, we decided to significantly scale back the amount of promotion we're doing for this release.
The Rust Core Team believes that tech is and always will be political, and we encourage everyone take the time today to learn about racial inequality and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
