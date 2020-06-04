Language Selection

Announcing Rust 1.44.0

Development

The Rust team has published a new version of Rust, 1.44.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

This is a shorter blog post than usual: in acknowledgement that taking a stand against the police brutality currently happening in the US and the world at large is more important than sharing tech knowledge, we decided to significantly scale back the amount of promotion we're doing for this release.

The Rust Core Team believes that tech is and always will be political, and we encourage everyone take the time today to learn about racial inequality and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Raspberry Pi based dev kit launches for eSync automotive OTA

Linuxfx is a great OS to run on older computers. It does not need very advanced hardware. A dual-core rig with a minimum of 2 GB of RAM is enough to run the system without lags or sluggishness. However, you will experience far superior performance if your hardware exceeds the minimum requirement. The sweet spot is at least 4 GB RAM and 16 GB of free disk space. Installation is a no-brainer as well. It is a fairly straightforward process that takes around 5 minutes.

Linuxfx 10: A Smart, Easy Way to Transition From Windows

Linuxfx is a great OS to run on older computers. It does not need very advanced hardware. A dual-core rig with a minimum of 2 GB of RAM is enough to run the system without lags or sluggishness. However, you will experience far superior performance if your hardware exceeds the minimum requirement. The sweet spot is at least 4 GB RAM and 16 GB of free disk space. Installation is a no-brainer as well. It is a fairly straightforward process that takes around 5 minutes. Read more

The June 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the June 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Privacy Issues Emerge During Pandemic * Finally! Blade Runner On PCLinuxOS! * Inkscape Tutorial: Draw A Rope * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Hallvor * Mind Your Step: Remembering Geocities * ms_meme's Nook: Silence In The Forum * USB4 Is Coming! USB4 Is Coming! * Repo Review: Manuskript * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Grilled Skinny Fish With Strawberry-Poblano Relish * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (9.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-06.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202006epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (8.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202006mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

