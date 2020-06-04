Servers: Kubernetes, Benchmarks and OpenStack
-
Longhorn Simplifies Distributed Block Storage in Kubernetes
Today we’re announcing the general availability of Longhorn, an enterprise-grade, cloud-native container storage solution. Longhorn directly answers the need for an enterprise-grade, vendor-neutral persistent storage solution that supports the easy development of stateful applications within Kubernetes.
We’ve been working on Longhorn for almost as long as we’ve been around as a company. We launched the project in 2017, and then in 2019, we contributed it to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a sandbox project. So it’s that CNCF open source project that is now generally available.
-
Supporting the Evolving Ingress Specification in Kubernetes 1.18
Earlier this year, the Kubernetes team released Kubernetes 1.18, which extended Ingress. In this blog post, we’ll walk through what’s new in the new Ingress specification, what it means for your applications, and how to upgrade to an ingress controller that supports this new specification.
-
Benchmarks Of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC On Amazon EC2 Against Intel Xeon, Graviton2
Today AMD and Amazon announced the general availability of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC "Rome" processors available via the Elastic Compute Cloud. AMD EPYC "Rome" on EC2 with the new "C5a" instance types offer very competitive performance against the latest Intel Xeon instance types, Amazon's own Graviton2 Arm-based instances, and a big upgrade compared to the first-generation EPYC processors in the cloud.
-
OpenStack Ussuri for Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04 LTS
The Ubuntu OpenStack team at Canonical is pleased to announce the general availability of OpenStack Ussuri on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS via the Ubuntu Cloud Archive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 684 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, BSDNow and Linux Mint 20 Backgrounds Slideshow
Servers: Kubernetes, Benchmarks and OpenStack
Debian Leftovers and Developers
LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.3
LibreELEC 9.2.3 (Leia) the final version has arrived based upon Kodi v18.7.1.
Recent comments
33 min 20 sec ago
37 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago