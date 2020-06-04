Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, BSDNow and Linux Mint 20 Backgrounds Slideshow
FLOSS Weekly 581: Purism
Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk to Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer and Vice President at Purism. Purism is security focussed software & hardware company that believes in building products that respect and protect individuals' privacy, security, and freedom.
BSDNow 353: ZFS on Ironwolf
Scheduling in NetBSD, ZFS vs. RAID on Ironwolf disks, OpenBSD on Microsoft Surface Go 2, FreeBSD for Linux sysadmins, FreeBSD on Lenovo T480, and more.
Linux Mint 20 Backgrounds Slideshow
In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.
LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.3
LibreELEC 9.2.3 (Leia) the final version has arrived based upon Kodi v18.7.1.
